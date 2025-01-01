NEWS RELEASE: Call for Submissions Issued for Hawai’i Film and Creative Content Funding Support

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS ISSUED FOR HAWAIʻI FILM AND CREATIVE CONTENT FUNDING SUPPORT

$400,000 in Phase 1 Funding Open for Submissions through March 21, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 31, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division (CID) Hawai‘i today released a request for proposals (RFP) toward the development of small, mid-sized and microbudget film and creative media projects. Providing Phase 1 seed funding from the Hawaiʻi Film and Creative Industries Development Fund, the solicitation is to support local filmmakers, media makers and content creators with the goal of supporting the growth of Hawai‘i-originated intellectual property (IP) for licensing, distribution and export. The Request for Proposals (RFP) for project funding effective today through March 21, 2025at 4:00 p.m.

Information sessions detailing the RFP and application process will be hosted for the community via Zoom sessions beginning January 7 through January 17, 2025 and an opportunity to submit written questions is also available.

Total funds allocated for this Phase I solicitation are $400,000, $100,000 for multiple awards ranging from $3,000-$15,000 in the short film category and $300,000 for longer format projects from $16,000 to $50,000. The fund will be open from posting date through March 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Successful project proposals will define how the works will be developed, budgeted and produced and the potential for festivals or other forms of distribution. These can include digital streaming, web-based online platforms, exhibition/festival competition and other forms of media licensing and distribution opportunities. The full solicitation may be accessed for review at Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (ehawaii.gov) , titled RFP-25-002.

​“Opening sources of access to capital is essential for growing new markets for creative media entrepreneurs in Hawaiʻi,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Our call out to content creators and strategic spread of seed funding will both showcase local talent while further positioning the state as a premiere media development hub.”

Established in 2021 by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Hawaiʻi Film and Creative Industries Development Special Fund (Act 193, codified in HRS section 201-113, SLH 2022) authorized DBEDT/CID to utilize monies from appropriations, grants and in 2022 added in the ability to deposit all rental fees from DBEDT-managed media and film facilities and required a .2% contribution from productions who receive a credit from the Hawaiʻi Motion Picture, Digital Media and Film Production Income Tax Credit Program (HRS 235-17).

“The community has been eagerly awaiting this first call for submissions, which marks an important step in more opportunities for Hawaiʻi creatives to access a funding resource to expand their careers,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of the Creative Industries Division CID at DBEDT. “Through seeding the development of early-stage projects or completion of those underway in various phases of production we’re staking a claim that our growing roster of talent in the islands is a force to be supported, cultivated and expanded here and beyond our shores.”

Key Dates:

December 31, 2024 – RFP Posted

January 7 – January 17, 2025 – RFP General Info Sessions (Zoom)

January 20, 2025 – Initial Deadline to Submit Written Questions

January 31, 2025 – State’s Response to Written Questions & Posted Addenda

February 3 – February 28, 2025 – As Applicable, Best and Final Offer (BAFO) Proposal Presentations (for those who submit proposals before February 3, 2025, a best and final offer presentation may be required)

December 31, 2024 – March 21, 2025 at 4 p.m. HST– Timeframe for Submission of Proposal Applications

January 3 – April 30, 2025 – Review Committee Convenings/Scoring

January 27 – April 30, 2025 – Award Letters Timeframe

January 27, 2025 – Contracting Process Begins

May 31, 2025 – Contracting Completion Date

How to Apply:

Listing solicitation number RFP-CID-25-002 in the subject line, all proposals shall be sent via email to [email protected].

The timeframe for submissions is effective as of the RFP posting and is open through an extended period, closing on March 21, 2025. Applications emailed on March 21, 2025, must be received by 4 p.m., HST. Questions relating to the RFP solicitation may be directed to CID Branch Chief, Rick C. Manayan, at [email protected].

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all of Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawai‘i’s creative entrepreneurs, while maintaining a thriving hub for film production in the state. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawai‘i’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries. The Hawaiʻi Film and Creative Industries Development Fund (HFCF) is a component of an overall strategic vision to expand opportunities for export of Hawai’i’s creative intellectual property, regionally and globally.

