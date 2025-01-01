Office of the Governor – Statement – Gov. Green Issues Statement on Salt Lake Fireworks Tragedy
STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR GREEN ON THE SALT LAKE FIREWORKS TRAGEDY
January 1, 2025
HONOLULU – “On behalf of the state of Hawai‘i, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in the horrific Salt Lake fireworks tragedy and I pray for the full recovery of the injured.
Because combating illegal fireworks has been a priority, we established the Illegal Fireworks Task Force in 2023 to identify and disrupt supply chains. It has seized 227,000 pounds of illegal fireworks to date, but incidents like this remind us of the ongoing challenges we face.
We must continue to work together to prevent tragedies. I urge residents to report illegal activity and to prioritize safety. My administration remains committed to protecting our communities and preventing further loss.
While my heart is heavy on this first day of 2025—EMS, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department have my deepest gratitude. All acted swiftly and heroically to provide care under extremely difficult circumstances.”
