True North Restoration of NW Atlanta Provides Vital Support After Hurricanes Helene and Milton

True North True North's Disaster Response Team in Tampa, FL, September 2024.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When disaster strikes, communities need more than recovery—they need hope. After the back-to-back hurricanes of Helene in September 2024 and Milton in October 2024 devastated Florida’s West Coast, True North Restoration of NW Atlanta emerged as that beacon of hope. Providing expert water restoration services and unwavering support, they guided homeowners through the difficult recovery process.

Hurricane Helene brought torrential rain and powerful winds that overwhelmed drainage systems, flooding entire neighborhoods. Coastal homes were submerged, with water damaging floors, walls, and personal belongings.

Many homes became uninhabitable, and the threat of mold and mildew compounded the devastation. True North responded immediately, dispatching a team of certified professionals and advanced water extraction equipment from Atlanta to the West Coast of Florida to minimize further damage. Their swift action ensured thorough drying and mold prevention, saving homes from long-term structural damage.

Just two weeks later, Hurricane Milton unleashed another round of destruction. Milton’s heavy rainfall created renewed flooding, re-flooding some properties that had already been restored after Helene. Once again, True North’s prompt response was critical. They worked tirelessly to address the floodwater, assess structural damage, and begin the restoration process, offering homeowners the support they needed to recover.

True North Restoration’s expertise extended beyond technical restoration. The team also assisted homeowners with insurance claims and FEMA applications, ensuring they received the compensation needed to rebuild. Their approach was comprehensive—prioritizing water removal, mold mitigation, and structural integrity checks—while maintaining a compassionate, customer-centered service.

True North’s dedication didn’t just restore homes; it helped rebuild entire communities. By enabling families to return to their homes quickly and safely, they played a vital role in the broader recovery effort. With over a decade of experience and cutting-edge technology, True North Restoration has become a trusted partner for homeowners facing disaster.

For those impacted by storms or flooding, True North Restoration of NW Atlanta is here to help. Contact them today for expert restoration services and support as you recover and rebuild.

About True North Restoration of NW Atlanta:

True North Restoration of NW Atlanta is a locally owned and operated restoration company based in Marietta, Georgia. Specializing in water restoration, fire & smoke cleanup, mold remediation, and structural drying services, the company is committed to providing high-quality restoration solutions with a holistic approach.

