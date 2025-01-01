Cook County Health Celebrates Milestones, Advancements in 2024

Chicago, IL, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Cook County Health (CCH) enters the new year, the health system celebrates a year of transformative progress and historic advancements. Through significant and strategic investments in services, cutting-edge technology, infrastructure, and community health initiatives, CCH has strengthened its foundation and set the stage for continued success. These achievements have positioned the health system for sustained growth and innovation as 2025 begins.

“It has been a transformative year for Cook County Health,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “The health system continues to grow and evolve to meet the changing health care needs of the residents of Cook County. This resilience is a testament to Cook County Health’s dedication to serve and to those who work every day to fulfill its mission.”

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Provident Hospital, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, Cermak Health Services, which provides health care to individuals at the Cook County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH), and CountyCare, the region’s largest Medicaid managed care health plan.

“I am incredibly proud of the remarkable strides our health system has made this year. Together, we’ve expanded access to care, embraced innovative solutions, and delivered compassionate services that have positively impacted the lives of so many in our community. As we look toward 2025, we are more committed than ever to advancing health, wellness, and equity for all,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, CEO, CCH.

Select CCH accomplishments in 2024 include:

The need for a strong public health system remains significant. In 2024, through the health system and the health plan, Cook County Health directly served more than 600,000 individuals.

Looking ahead, CCH remains committed to building on these achievements and ensuring that Cook County residents can access health care services that are inclusive, innovative, and impactful.

