To His Excellency Mr. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan
AZERBAIJAN, January 1 - 01 January 2025, 11:10
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Sudan – Independence Day.
I fondly recall your visit to Baku to participate in COP29. I believe that the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Sudan will continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly people peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 27 December 2024
