To His Excellency Mr. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Sudan – Independence Day.

I fondly recall your visit to Baku to participate in COP29. I believe that the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Sudan will continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly people peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 December 2024