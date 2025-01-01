CBP officers seize over $6.3 million in narcotics at World Trade Bridge
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized narcotics over the weekend that totaled over $6,300,000 in street value.
“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These seizures exemplify the ongoing operational efforts at our cargo facilities to detect high-risk shipments.”
The first seizure occurred on Friday, Dec. 27 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2022 Freightliner hauling a commercial shipment of roof sealant buckets. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 29.80 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics had a street value of $266,452.
The second seizure occurred on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2007 Freightliner hauling a commercial shipment of mechanical appliances for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 2,708.15 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $6,058,468.
The seizures combined had a total street value of $6,324,920.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizures.
