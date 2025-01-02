Platero Parada Plumbing LLC Redefines Plumbing Services with Expertise, Integrity, and 24/7 Availability

Platero Parada Plumbing LLC Logo Platero Parada Plumbing LLC Team Plumbing Re-Pipe

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platero Parada Plumbing LLC, a trusted plumbing company serving Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo Counties for over ten years, announces its commitment to providing exceptional plumbing services with honesty and integrity. Their team of experienced and licensed plumbers is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations on every job, from minor repairs to major installations.

Platero Parada Plumbing embodies the spirit of its tagline, “No Leak Too Big, No Drip Too Small.” They address many plumbing issues, ensuring their clients have a reliable resource for all their plumbing needs.

Platero Parada Plumbing offers leak repair (faucets, pipes, toilets), sewer cleaning and repair, garbage disposal installation and repair, shower, and toilet installation and repair, water heater installation and repair, kitchen sink repairs, clogged drains, outdoor plumbing system repair, and 24/7 Emergency plumbing services.

Platero Parada Plumbing has over ten years of experience serving the Sacramento area. They employ licensed and experienced plumbers and provide prompt and efficient solutions. They offer 24/7 emergency service, guaranteed workmanship, friendly and professional service, competitive pricing, upfront pricing, and a 5-star rating on Google.

Peace of Mind with 24/7 Emergency Plumbing Services

Plumbing emergencies can strike at any time, causing stress and disruption. Platero Parada Plumbing understands the urgency of these situations and offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services. Their licensed and experienced technicians are on call, ready to respond quickly and efficiently to minimize damage and restore peace of mind.

“Looked around Sacramento for a plumber to help with drainage issues and found Platero Parada Plumbing. After working with them on this project, will definitely call on them in the future!” says satisfied customer Michael Linback Jr. “ Sam was quick to respond and communicative every step of the way. Platero Parada Plumbing came out to look at our drainage issue and as they worked, they found more problems that would be costly to us in the future. We were shown pictures of the state of the line to the sewer and the pipes underneath the home. This wasn't a high-pressured upsell, it was clear Sam had our best interests in mind.

Platero Parada Plumbing has been recognized as a Favorite Plumber on Nextdoor for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). This recognition reflects their commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction.

Platero Parada Plumbing is currently offering special promotions for new and existing customers:

$50 OFF any repair or service of $300 or more

10% off for new customers (first-time service, one per house, not applicable on services greater than $1,000)

$75 OFF any repair or service of $500 or more

Platero Parada Plumbing LLC is a licensed and insured plumbing company serving Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo Counties. They are dedicated to providing high-quality plumbing services with honesty and integrity. Their team of experienced plumbers is available 24/7 to address any plumbing need.

