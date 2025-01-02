Moradi Saslaw is now Moradi Neufer as the firm welcomes its newest equity partner

Kiana Moradi and Adam Neufer

One of California’s top family law firms changes its name as Jennifer Saslaw retires and Adam Neufer ascends to equity partner, effective January 1, 2025.

I couldn’t imagine starting out on such an amazing adventure with anyone else.” — Kiana Moradi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moradi Saslaw LLP today announced the change of its name to Moradi Neufer LLP along with the retirement of one of its founding partners, Jennifer Saslaw, and the elevation of Adam Neufer to equity partner effective January 1, 2025.Jennifer co-founded the firm with Kiana Moradi almost 16 years ago and has seen it grow from a small family law firm to one of the most respected teams throughout California. This success was built on a deep commitment to providing excellent legal advice to clients and upholding the highest ethical standards.“I am so proud of what we have achieved together,” said Kiana. “I couldn’t imagine starting out on such an amazing adventure with anyone else.”“I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to help build such an incredible firm and a close partnership with Kiana,” said Jennifer.With this transition, Adam Neufer will now become an equity partner in the firm. This is a natural progression as he has become one of the most respected family law litigators in the Bay Area. As a Certified Family Law Specialist, Adam is among an elite group of recognized experts in California as well.“We have been so fortunate to have Adam on our team as the firm has grown,” said Kiana Moradi. “I am excited for the future as we continue to deliver excellent results for our clients throughout California.”“I am honored to take this next step in my career with such a distinguished firm,” said Adam. “Since joining, the firm has felt like a second home and I can’t imagine anywhere else I would rather practice.”Moradi Neufer has been providing strategic support to clients through their most difficult family law issues since 2009. Our attorneys are highly experienced and have all practiced law extensively before joining our team. Every single person at Moradi Neufer is dedicated to helping our clients find the most advantageous resolutions for themselves and their families. Whether a client’s needs are simple asset division and a basic custody agreement, or more intricate matters such as a business valuation, analysis of dividing stock options, limited partnership interests, and a contested custody dispute, we develop creative strategies to meet your goals. Our organized, thorough, and strategic approach achieves results.Moradi Neufer serves clients throughout the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

