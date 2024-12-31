Rabid Wildlife Confirmed in York and Anderson Counties; Four Pets Exposed

For Immediate Release

Dec. 31, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed that a skunk and a raccoon – from different counties – have tested positive for rabies.

The skunk that tested positive was found near Mirror and Calder lanes in Clover, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The rabid raccoon was found near Debbie Drive and Link Road in Pendleton, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the state Rabies Control Act.

The York County skunk was submitted to DPH’s laboratory on Dec. 23, 2024, and was confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 27, 2024. The Anderson County skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing on Dec. 27, 2024, and was confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 30, 2024.

If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Rock Hill office at (803) 909-7096​, or the Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies.”

You cannot tell if an animal has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.

In 2024, the York County skunk is the sixth​ animal to test positive for rabies in that county, and the Anderson County raccoon is the third animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 80 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. Of the 78 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina in 2023, six ​were​ in York​ County and seven were in Anderson County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

