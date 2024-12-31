Anti-Drone Market Anticipated to Attain $14.6 billion By 2031, at 27.9% CAGR

Anti-Drone Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report, by Technology, by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Anti-Drone Market ," The anti-drone market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08180 Anti-drones are specially designed surveillance equipment to keep an eye on highly secured areas by ensuring no drones are flying over that restricted area. Anti-drones used at such locations are equipped with superior quality tracking & responding components that tracks an unidentified drone and crashes it during its flight. Anti-drone system installed at different locations have an in-built radio frequency simulator that matches with the frequency of the drone and disconnects the user control over the drone by enabling its control over the drone and hence leading it to either crash the UAV at the location or cause it to land.With the advancement in technology, numerous technology-driven companies such as Thales, Raytheon, Saab and others, are offering a superior quality anti-drone system to be used at different locations, which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in September 2020, Blighter Surveillance Systems launched the latest radars, the A800 3D drone detection radar for land, air and sea surveillance. The radar’s main function is to detect and locate commercial ‘hobby’ drones in 3D space. Its optimized air security mode provides a unique ability to search for low-slow-small (LSS) threats caused by the misuse of small drones including the commonly used ‘DJI Phantom’ style quadcopters. Similarly, in December 2021, Dedrone & Swisscom Partner to protect people, property, and information from the threat of unauthorized drones. Swisscom customers protecting critical sites can now expand security protection into their airspace through Dedrone drone detection and threat mitigation solution. Such developments create a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.Moreover, the market has been witnessing suitable growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments carried by governments across the globe to enhance the defense sector, which creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in November 2022, DroneShield and Operator Tactical Solutions launched a virtual reality-based solution for counter-drone training. The capability was developed to provide military and law enforcement customers with immersive planning and rehearsals against unmanned aerial threats. The system works with Droneshield’s DroneGun Tactical and DroneGun MKIII handheld drone interceptors. Similarly, in December 2020, Dedrone, Vodafone and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered to provide airspace security for critical infrastructure. Sites of critical importance, including airports, stadiums, correctional facilities, energy facilities, corporate headquarters, government buildings, and military installations, can seamlessly upgrade their security programs with Vodafone Business and Dedrone.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d81e8c8531be10fbd5cfe4feea516fe2 In addition, the market is supplemented by numerous factors such as increase in use of drones and rise in drone related accidents and emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems, which creates a positive environment for the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors such as detection effectiveness and anti-drone system is expensive, hinder the growth of the market across the globe. In accordance with the same, opportunistic factors such as advancement in anti-drone technology and technological advancements in tackling drone swarms create a wider scope for the growth of the market during the forecast period.Moreover, the market is studied across numerous segments such as technology, application, end use, platform, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into electronic system, laser system and kinetic system. By application, the market is studied across detection and disruption. By end use, the global anti-drone market is segmented into government, military & defense and commercial. By platform, the market is studied across ground, handheld and UAV based. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.COVID-19 Impact Analysis:During the COVID pandemic, anti-drone technology manufacturers had to reduce expansion and R&D investments to withstand the decline in revenue and operating performance of the defense industry. Due to the covid 19 pandemic various airports, museums, sports arena, and other facilities were shutdown, which directly impacted the installation and sales of anti-drone systems. However, there has been no major impact of the pandemic on the demand for anti-drone market, as the defense expenditures of the global militaries increased even during the peak of the pandemic. Also, the procurement of anti-drone systems at airports and other critical infrastructures remained unaffected. The demand for anti-drone systems is predicted to increase due to the growing expansion of cheaper and small drones.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the laser system segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.By application, the detection segment is projected to dominate the global anti-drone market in terms of growth rate.By end use, the military & defense segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.By platform, the handheld segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08180 Market Key PlayersThe key players operating in the anti-drone market are Advanced Radar Technologies, Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited., Dedrone, Detect, Inc., DroneShield, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB, and Thales.Related ReportsMilitary and Defense Sensor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-sensors-market-A07157 Smart Weapons Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-weapons-market Small Drones Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-drones-market

