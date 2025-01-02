PAY360 2025 to Bring Together Leaders, Innovators, and Decision-makers from Across the Payments Ecosystem

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAY360 2025, the largest event dedicated to the global payments ecosystem, will be held on 25-26 March 2025 at ExCeL London. Hosted by The Payments Association , this premier event brings together over 6000 innovators, thought leaders, and stakeholders to discuss the trends, technologies, and challenges defining the future of payments.A Powerhouse of SpeakersThe event features over 200 leading speakers from across fintech, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and technology giants. These experts will explore topics such as open banking, AI-driven payment solutions, and regulatory changes, providing actionable insights to help businesses stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape. Keynote sessions and expert panels will delve into critical themes such as fraud prevention, embedded finance, and sustainability, offering attendees both strategic and practical takeaways.Brand New AgendaThe agenda for PAY360 2025 has been meticulously designed to cater to diverse roles within the payments ecosystem. Attendees can participate in sessions that explore:- Regulatory Frameworks: Understanding international and local regulations to ensure compliance.- Technological Innovations: Exploring blockchain, real-time payments, and artificial intelligence applications.- Open Banking and Embedded Finance: Learning how these trends are reshaping financial services and consumer experiences.- Fraud Prevention and Cybersecurity: Developing robust strategies to mitigate risks in a rapidly digitalising world.Interactive workshops and merchant-specific roundtables will enable participants to gain hands-on experience and address unique challenges relevant to their sectors.Innovation and NetworkingPAY360 2025 offers unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration. Its AI-powered matchmaking tools ensure meaningful connections between attendees, from fintech start-ups to established industry leaders. The exhibition hall will host over 120 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions, while the Fintechs’ Pitch Live competition provides a platform for start-ups to present innovative ideas to a global audience of investors and decision-makers.Why Attend?PAY360 2025 is the go-to event for professionals across payments, banking, and technology. It offers:- Access to thought leadership from global experts.- Opportunities to build connections with peers and influencers.- Exposure to state-of-the-art solutions and industry innovations.- Practical insights to tackle current challenges and future-proof businesses.Whether you’re looking to innovate, network, or gain strategic insights, PAY360 2025 is the must-attend event for the payments community.For further details and registration, visit PAY360 2025.

