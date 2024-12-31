UXLINK Year-End Review 2024: Celebrating a Year of Innovation, Growth, and Success

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK, the leading Web3 social platform and infrastructure, is thrilled to announce its achievements and milestones for 2024. This transformative year was marked by groundbreaking innovations, unparalleled growth, and the support of a vibrant global community, solidifying UXLINK’s position as the largest Web3 social ecosystem.

Innovations That Redefined the Space

UXLINK introduced several pioneering advancements that revolutionized the Web3 social experience:

• Social Growth Layer (SGL): The world’s first layer dedicated to socialized growth, enabling users to link and connect multiple social accounts (Telegram, Twitter, LINE) seamlessly.

• One Account, One Gas: A universal gas solution for all user interactions across the ecosystem.

• Link-to-Earn: A groundbreaking project that turns real-world social relationships into Web3 assets, fostering deeper connections on platforms like Telegram.

• UXGroup: The first decentralized group mechanism, providing a novel way to organize and interact socially.

Unprecedented Growth and Network Effects

2024 was a year of extraordinary growth for UXLINK:

• Registered user base surged from approximately 1 million to 40+ million, spanning over 100 countries.

• Partnered with more than 300 ecological collaborators worldwide.

• Achieved a net profit exceeding 10 million USDT equivalent.

$UXLINK: The Ecosystem’s Powerhouse

The native token, $UXLINK, has become a driving force for the entire ecosystem:

• Listed on 30+ top exchanges, with a consistent market cap and fully diluted valuation (FDV) growth.

• Daily trading volume averaging $250 million, ranking among the top 50 crypto assets (according to CoinMarketCap) and earning the #1 position in the Web3 social category.

A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

With a strong foundation built in 2024, UXLINK looks forward to achieving even greater milestones in 2025:

• Launching the UXLINK Social Growth Layer Test-Net.

• Enhancing the One Account, One Gas initiative for seamless scalability.

• Expanding the user base to serve 100 million users globally.

• Leading the way toward a secure, self-sovereign digital lifestyle for the Web3 community.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Community

These remarkable accomplishments are the result of the unwavering support and contributions of our global community. As we close this chapter, UXLINK wishes everyone a Happy New Year and invites you to join us in shaping an even brighter future for Web3 in 2025!

