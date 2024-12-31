GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited Moves Website Servers to the USA for Enhanced Security and Takes Action to Safeguard Operations Amid Rising Cyber Threats

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited, a leading global financial services provider, announced the successful relocation of its website servers from Hong Kong to the United States. This strategic move is a direct response to the increasing risks associated with cyber threats, following the high-profile "Deep Fake" incident in Hong Kong earlier this year, which saw a financial firm lose $25 million.





In light of the evolving landscape of digital threats, GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited has prioritized security to protect its clients, operations, and overall integrity. The decision to move servers to the USA is part of a broader effort to enhance cybersecurity measures and bolster the company's resilience against malicious activities, such as deepfake fraud, which has profoundly impacted the financial sector globally.

Wong On Ying, COO, stated: "We recognize that the security and privacy of our operations are of utmost importance. The Hong Kong incident earlier this year was a wake-up call, highlighting the ever-increasing risks that financial firms face in the digital age. Our move to the USA is an essential step in ensuring that we are using the most secure infrastructure possible to safeguard our business, assets, and most importantly, the trust of our clients."

As part of its comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited has also instructed all staff to refrain from using work-related social media accounts. This precautionary measure aims to reduce the risk of social engineering attacks and ensure that sensitive information remains protected.

"In addition to our infrastructure upgrades, we are also reinforcing our internal policies to safeguard against emerging cyber threats," Wong On Ying added. "By limiting the use of social media for work purposes, we aim to further mitigate the risks posed by hackers who may exploit personal and professional online networks."

GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited continues to be committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence. The company's proactive measures, including server relocation and staff policy adjustments, are part of an ongoing strategy to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of cyber threats.

About GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited:

GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited is a global leader in financial services, offering comprehensive solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, security, and customer service, the company is dedicated to providing reliable and cutting-edge financial strategies to meet the needs of an ever-changing market.

For inquiries, please contact:

Wong On Ying, COO

GA (Int’l) Capital Management Limited

Email: wong.on.ying@gacapitalm.com

Phone: +852 3002 3446

Website: https://gacapitalm.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

