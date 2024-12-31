Simply Good Foods Reschedules Date to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results to Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Change Made Due to National Day of Mourning for President Carter

DENVER, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will now report financial results for the 13 week fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2024, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, before market open. The change is the result of January 9, 2025, being declared a National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Carter. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shaun Mara, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. and International callers can dial 201-689-8263.

In addition, the call and accompanying presentation slides will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, Jamaury 15, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13750464.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

