Synthetic Lubricants Market Set to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2026, Driven by Technological Advancements

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to New research report says by Allied Market Research, The global synthetic lubricants market size was valued at $12.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global synthetic lubricants market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.Download Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6263 Based on base oil, the PAO segment held the largest market share in the global synthetic lubricants market, contributing for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to its wide applications in automotive sectors specially in passenger cars along with its features such as high viscosity index and hydrolytic stability. However, the esters segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its characteristics such as low- and high-temperature performance and good solvency.Surge in production and sales of automotive, rise in popularity of synthetic lubricants, and development of transportation infrastructure drive the growth of the global synthetic lubricants market. However, variations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of industrialization in the African region opens up new pathways for the market.Based on end use, the engine oil segment contributed for nearly half of the total share of the global synthetic lubricants market in 2018, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to boost the efficiency of the vehicle by extending the overall vehicle life cycle. However, the hydraulic fluid segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its properties such as lubrication and corrosion resistance in heavy hydraulic machinery along with growing industrialization and process automation.Based on region, Europe is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to implementation of new emission norms that add benefit to Europe manufacturers in the automotive sector and sustained high frequency of airline and automotive transport. However, North America would register the second-highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global synthetic lubricants market, and will maintain its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to the highest automotive production and sale in China, established automotive sector in countries including Indonesia, Japan, and India, and economic growth.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6263 Leading market players1. Royal Dutch Shell PLC2. ExxonMobil Corporation3. British Petroleum (Bp) PLC4. Chevron Corporation5. Total SA6. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.7. Sinopec Limited8. Lukoil9. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)10. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.Buy Now This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-lubricants-market/purchase-options Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides an in-depth analysis of the synthetic lubricants market forecast along with the current and future market trends.This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the synthetic lubricants market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period.Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global synthetic lubricants industry for strategy building.A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the synthetic lubricants market growth is provided.The qualitative data in this report aims on synthetic lubricants market dynamics, trends, and developments.The synthetic lubricants market size is provided in terms of revenue.Get Similar Report:Hydraulic Fluids MarketAlcohol Enzymes MarketOilfield Chemicals MarketBio Based Lubricants MarketAutomotive Lubricants MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

