FSS Calls on Old-Age and Disability Pension Beneficiaries to Provide Proof of Life Electronically

MACAU, December 31 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) said that under the law, beneficiaries of the Social Security System’s old-age and disability pension must provide proof of life every year. In the year 2025, nearly 170,000 people are involved. Starting at 9 a.m. on 1 January, beneficiaries can use the "Macao One Account" mobile app to provide proof of life through facial recognition. There is no need to visit the FSS or related service points. It is applicable even outside Macao, which is convenient and fast.

Through the "Macao One Account" mobile app, beneficiaries only need to face the phone screen and follow the instructions to complete the procedures. After successfully passing the facial recognition, the provision of proof of life is then completed. If the beneficiary's spouse or immediate family member (parent, child) has already opened a "Macao One Account", he or she can also log in to his or her account to assist the beneficiary in the process. After providing proof of life, beneficiaries can take a screenshot to save the processing result or receive a text message about the completion of the process, and also check at any time in the future the processing status from the "Macao One Account" mobile app.

Beneficiaries may also bring a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card to provide proof of life through the following methods:

Use the self-service machines located in several places of Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Visit the following locations in person during office hours:

Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia (from 2 to 10 January);

FSS’s St. Lazarus Parish Field Office (on or after 13 January);

Macao Government Services Centre;

Macao Government Services Centre in Islands;

Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and sub-stations

3. Under the “Verify the Proof of Life for People from Guangdong and Macao” mechanism, beneficiaries living in Guangdong Province can provide proof of life in person at a local designated social insurance agency.

Beneficiaries who can neither visit a service point in person nor use electronic methods can ask someone to submit proof of life documents on their behalf or send them by mail to the FSS.

The FSS calls on beneficiaries to use electronic methods to provide proof of life as much as possible. There is no need to rush to provide proof of life in early January. As long as the procedures are completed by the end of March, it will not affect the payment of relevant benefits in January and throughout the year.

All of the above methods can provide proof of life for the Social Security Fund, Social Welfare Bureau, and Pension Fund simultaneously. To know more information about providing proof of life for 2025, including the location of the in-person visit, the set-up location of self-service machines, the address of handling agencies in Guangdong Province, and the required supporting documents, you may visit the “Proof of Life” page on the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.