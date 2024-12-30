Bahamas Bowl Returns for Epic Showdown between the Buffalo Bulls and Liberty Flames

Complimentary tickets available for pick-up at John Watlings Distillery

Nassau, Bahamas, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a one-year absence, the Bahamas Bowl, the longest-running international bowl game in college football history, returns to Nassau for its eighth edition on Saturday, 4 Jan. 2025. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET at the Thomas Robinson Stadium and will be televised live on ESPN. This historic edition of the Bahamas Bowl marks the first time the game will be played in January and, for the first time ever, it will take place on a Saturday.

In celebration of this exciting event, fans can now pick-up complimentary tickets, at John Watling’s Distillery, Delancy Street, offering a unique opportunity to experience the thrilling atmosphere of The Bahamas Bowl for free. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets while supplies last.

The two teams competing in this year’s Bahamas Bowl are the Buffalo Bulls (8-4), representing the Mid-American Conference, and the Liberty Flames (8-3), representing Conference USA. The Bills, who are no strangers to the event, will also make a return to The Bahamas after having won the 2019 Bahamas Bowl. The Liberty Flames will be making their inaugural bowl appearance in The Bahamas.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said, “Hosting the Bahamas Bowl underscores our position as a premier destination for world-class sporting events. With attendees enjoying the excitement on the ground and millions tuning in on ESPN, this event showcases The Bahamas’ stunning beauty and exceptional hospitality to a global audience, leaving lasting impressions both on and off the field.”

The Bahamas Bowl forms part of the country’s broader Sports in Paradise initiative, which aims to position the nation as the premier destination for sports tourism. This multi-year partnership will help solidify the country’s status as a leader in hosting world-class sports events and bring even greater international attention to the islands.

The Bahamas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, and it has traditionally featured teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA. Past champions of the event include UAB in 2022, Middle Tennessee in 2021, and Buffalo in 2019.

For more information, including travel packages, game day details, and how to secure tickets, please visit www.bahamasbowl.com.

###

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

ABOUT ESPN EVENTS:

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

Anita Johnson Patty The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com Charley Green cgreen@breakaway-sports.com Danny Chi danny.c.chi@espn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.