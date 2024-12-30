U.S. Minority Business Development Agency Requests Public Comment on Information Clearinghouse

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking public comments on the future content of its newly launched Information Clearinghouse, hosted at www.mbda.gov/research. Created by MBDA’s Office of Data, Research, and Evaluation (ODRE), the site serves as the agency’s mandate to create an information clearinghouse that will collect and disseminate demographic, economic, financial, managerial and technical data related to minority business enterprises (MBEs). The Information Clearinghouse consists of the MBDA Research Library and the Data Warehouse. MBDA’s Research Library, available at library.mbda.gov organizes and collects research, studies, and reports pertaining to MBEs. MBDA’s Data Warehouse gathers and publishes data from MBDA and other federal sources. Together, these collections of information will increase understanding of emerging trends, identify opportunities for innovation, and help MBEs adapt to changing market conditions.

The MBDA Research Library will host other relevant studies and reports from reputable government entities and other organizations. MBDA officially launched its Information Clearinghouse in December 2024 and is submitting this Request for Information (RFI) to get feedback on what data and research the agency should seek to provide, how it selects materials for publication, and how MBDA can make it most useful to its users.

“The MBDA Information Clearinghouse is an essential part of the Minority Business Development Agency’s mission to expand access and opportunities for the country’s minority business enterprises,” said Deputy Under Secretary of Minority Business Development Eric Morrissette. “In order to close the $7.1 trillion opportunity gap for minority business enterprises, we must be guided by accurate, timely data and research about the state of minority businesses in America. The MBDA Information Clearinghouse—mandated by a bipartisan commission in Congress who passed the Minority Business Development Act of 2021—is the permanent federal infrastructure needed to keep America’s minority business enterprises at the cutting edge of a fast-evolving global economy.”

Within MBDA, ODRE creates and commissions data, studies, reports, and other publications for and about minority business enterprises (MBEs). This evidence-based research is made available to the public, including entrepreneurs, service delivery providers, policymakers, and other key stakeholders. ODRE’s research, analysis, and data offer insights to inform strategic decisions.

To access MBDA’s Information Clearinghouse, visit www.mbda.gov/research. To submit public comments, please visit www.federalregister.gov, using RFI number (Docket No. 241219-0332).

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

