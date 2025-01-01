Savannah Area New Dry Clean Laundry Pick-Up And Delivery (PUD) Service

Bringing Unparalleled Quality and Convenience

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Scrubbs, the leading name in laundry and dry cleaning services, is excited to announce the launch of its new and enhanced pick-up and delivery service, aimed at providing unparalleled convenience and premium quality to residents and commercial businesses in the Savannah area. This innovative service promises to transform the way people manage their laundry, offering a seamless experience from doorstep to doorstep.

“We are thrilled to introduce our upgraded pick-up and delivery service,” said Ray Bess, part owner of Southern Scrubbs. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality care for our customers’ garments, and now we are taking it a step further by bringing this exceptional service directly to their homes. No more time consuming trips to the dry cleaners—just top notch service at your convenience.”

Southern Scrubbs’ new service offers a range of benefits to its customers, including:

* Premium Dry Cleaning: Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solution, Southern

Scrubbs ensures that garments are cleaned to perfection, preserving their quality and extending their lifespan.

* Convenient Pick-Up & Delivery: Customers can schedule pick-up and delivery times that fit their busy

schedules, making laundry care effortless and time-efficient.

* Easy Online Scheduling: The user-friendly online platform allows customers to book, track, and manage their

laundry services with just a few clicks.

* Customized Care: Each item is treated with the utmost care, tailored to the specific cleaning requirements

of different fabrics and styles.

To celebrate the launch, Southern Scrubbs is offering a special introductory discount of 20% off wash & fold and our standard laundry bag that will hold 15-20 lbs., with Southern Scrubbs logo. Subscription are also, available.

Southern Scrubbs has been a trusted name in laundry and dry cleaning services in the Savannah area, since 2023. Known for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Southern Scrubbs offers a range of services including dry cleaning, alterations, and more. The company prides itself on its use of eco-friendly products and state-of-the-art technology to deliver the best possible results for its customers.

Less Mess, Less Stress!!!

