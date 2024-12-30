Gov. Inslee appoints Jennifer Petersen to King County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Jennifer R. Petersen to the King County Superior Court. She will replace retiring Judge Kristin Richardson, who will retire on February 1, 2025.

Petersen has focused her 20-year career primarily on representing the people as a trial attorney in the criminal and civil Divisions of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. While serving in the criminal division, Petersen tried approximately 80 jury trials, including domestic violence, sexual assault and homicide cases. In the civil division, her practice focused on employment litigation.

In addition, Petersen has worked to mentor younger lawyers in her office. She also served as a volunteer facilitator on her office’s equity action group, which reviewed the office’s filing and disposition standards through the lens of equity and social justice. Petersen has also been active in her community. She has volunteered with several organizations, including the YMCA as a mock trial judge. Through her church, she cooks and serves meals to women and children in need.

“Jennifer Petersen is a skilled and dedicated public servant. She is well-respected by her colleagues and opposing counsel and is well-prepared to serve King County in this role,” said Inslee. “I'm pleased that she will bring her integrity, work ethic, and compassion to the King County Superior Court bench."

Petersen earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University and her law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.