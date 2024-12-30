‘Trails to Trout’ Brings Fishing to Tyler’s Nature Center

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

TYLER – Kick off the new year by introducing a kid to the Texas winter tradition of rainbow trout fishing. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) “Trails to Trout” fishing day is scheduled Jan. 4 at the Tyler Nature Center. TPWD will stock 700 rainbow trout at the pond for kids and people of all ages to pursue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anglers only need to bring fishing equipment and bait; fishing licenses and registration are not required to participate. TPWD will be on hand to assist new anglers and provide limited fishing equipment for those who need it on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants will have the choice of releasing their catch or keeping up to a limit of five rainbow trout per person to take home. Ice will be available for attendees that choose to harvest their catch. In addition to the daily bag limit of five rainbow trout, anglers can also keep one channel catfish per day.

After a morning of fishing at the pond, folks can explore the rest of the Tyler Nature Center by taking a stroll on one or more outdoor hiking trails to complete the great outdoors experience.

Recommended Equipment: Bring a light-action rod and reel combination with small fishing hooks, light line (8 lb. test or less), small bobbers (optional), and small split shot. For bait, bring salmon eggs, whole kernel corn, marshmallows, small worms or prepared trout bait. Small rooster-tail spinners also work well. If you intend to keep trout, make sure to pack a stringer or small cooler.

TPWD plans to stock 342,373 rainbow trout in Texas across the state through early March. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in most areas of Texas after winter due to the warm water temperatures, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five.

Dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2024-25 Trout Stocking Schedule online before going fishing to confirm the stocking date, check fishing regulations and find other winter trout stocking program angling tips.

For more information, contact Jake Norman, TPWD Inland Fisheries Biologist, at (903) 566-1615 x 213.