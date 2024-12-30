Kristen Thomasino Joins FITECH to Elevate the Construction Industry with Advanced Accounting & Consulting Services

The construction industry builds the world we live in. My mission is to empower these builders with the tools and support they need to succeed—because when construction thrives, communities thrive.”
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Good News by Thomasino Media reporting:

Kristen Thomasino, a renowned Social Good Technologist and Global Humanitarian, has joined FITECH as Vice President of Sales. With a mission to uplift the construction industry, Kristen brings her wealth of expertise to FITECH's innovative Accounting and Consulting services.

FITECH, a leader in providing cost-effective professional services, is committed to helping the construction industry streamline operations, improve financial performance, and achieve sustainable growth. Through this partnership, FITECH is set to empower construction companies with tailored solutions designed to meet their unique challenges in today’s dynamic market.

"The construction industry builds the world we live in. My mission is to empower these builders with the tools and support they need to succeed—because when construction thrives, communities thrive."

Kristen’s extensive experience in data-driven solutions and strategic growth initiatives positions her to lead with Ian Marlow FITECH’s efforts in creating meaningful impacts for construction professionals across the nation. She mentioned how excited she is to work with VP of Accounting & Consulting Carol O'Donnell to make a difference in the United States, Canada, and beyond with the team.

For more information on FITECH’s Accounting & Consulting services and how they can help your construction business grow, visit www.fitechllc.com.

About FITECH
FITECH specializes in delivering innovative accounting, consulting, and technology solutions tailored to industries like construction, real estate, and finance. By combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled expertise, FiTech helps businesses streamline operations, maximize ROI, and achieve lasting success.

About Kristen Thomasino
Kristen Thomasino is a visionary leader, Social Good Technologist, and advocate for empowering industries through innovative solutions. As the Vice President of Sales for FiTech, Kristen continues her commitment to fostering growth and creating opportunities for positive change.

Learn about FITECH

