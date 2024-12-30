The drug product(s) included in any of the potential signals of serious risks/new safety information listed below may also include the generic version of the drug product(s), if there are generic versions approved for use by the FDA at the time of this publication.

Product Name: Trade (Active Ingredient) or Product Class Potential Signal of a Serious Risk / New Safety Information Additional Information
(as of December 9, 2024)

Alecensa (alectinib) capsules

Alunbrig (brigatinib) tablets

Xalkori (crizotinib) capsules

Xalkori (crizotinib) oral pellets

 Severe cutaneous adverse reaction FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Cardene IV (nicardipine hydrochloride) in sodium chloride injection

Certain vasopressin in sodium chloride injection

Myxredlin (human insulin) in sodium chloride injection

Nexterone (amiodarone hydrochloride) Premixed Injection

Zosyn (piperacillin sodium and tazobactam sodium) injection

 Look alike container labels or carton labeling that may contribute to wrong drug errors FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action. 

Cubicin (daptomycin for injection)

Cubicin RF (daptomycin for injection)

Dapzura RT (daptomycin for injection)

 Hyperkalemia FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Entyvio (vedolizumab) injection Infections and infestations FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Generic products available in oral dosage form containing dapsone Glycosylated hemoglobin decreased FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Kalydeco (ivacaftor) tablets

 

Kalydeco (ivacaftor) oral granules

 

Orkambi (lumacaftor and ivacaftor) tablets

 

Orkambi (lumacaftor and ivacaftor) oral granules

 

Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) tablets; (ivacaftor) tablets

 

Trikafta (elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor tablets; ivacaftor tablets), co-packaged

Trikafta (elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor oral granules; ivacaftor oral granules), co-packaged

 Drug-induced liver injury FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Lenvima (lenvatinib) capsules

Nexavar (sorafenib) tablets

 Tumor lysis syndrome FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) Hypersensitivity FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) suspension Hypersensitivity including anaphylaxis FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.