Keeping Americans Safe Through Smart Tech for Property Tech is Kristen Thomasino's 2025 Mission with the FITECH Team

Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian and Social Good Technologist, is a passionate advocate for public safety and innovation, has officially joined Ian Marlow and the team at FITECH Consultants as Vice President of Sales. In her new role, Kristen will play a key part in driving the company’s growth and expanding the reach of Smart Tech for Property Tech, a cutting-edge initiative aimed at enhancing property safety across the United States.

The initiative leverages smart technologies to safeguard residential and commercial properties from a wide range of risks, including burglary, property damage, natural disasters, and security breaches. By integrating advanced security systems, smart surveillance tools, and real-time alerts, Smart Tech for Property Tech empowers property owners, renters, and businesses with the tools they need to stay safe in an increasingly complex world.

Key Details of the Initiative:

Smart Surveillance and Monitoring: Ian Marlow, Duarte Pereira, and the FITECH Consultants team have focused on installing advanced surveillance systems powered by AI-driven cameras, motion sensors, and facial recognition software. This cutting-edge system enables property owners to remotely monitor their properties, receive real-time alerts, and proactively address potential threats before they occur. By integrating these smart technologies, FITECH ensures that property owners are equipped with the most reliable and comprehensive security solutions available.

Real-Time Threat Detection: Through the integration of machine learning and smart algorithms, the system can detect unusual patterns or behaviors in real time. Whether it's identifying unauthorized entry, detecting gas leaks, or monitoring for fire hazards, these technologies offer property owners enhanced protection and peace of mind.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: In addition to safety, Smart Tech for Property Tech contributes to sustainability by incorporating energy-efficient systems such as smart thermostats, lighting, and climate control. These technologies help reduce energy costs, lower carbon footprints, and promote environmentally responsible practices for property owners.

Community-Wide Safety: Kristen Thomasino, Ian Marlow, and Duarte Pereira emphasize the importance of community-based security in this initiative. The Smart Tech for Property Tech program offers features that support neighborhood-wide safety. By enabling property owners and local authorities to connect and share data in real time, the technology fosters collaboration to ensure the well-being of entire communities.

Affordable for All Property Owners: One of the core goals of this initiative is to make these technologies accessible to a broad range of property owners, from small homeowners to large commercial developers. Working closely with FITECH Consultants, the team has developed cost-effective solutions that deliver robust security and property management features without the high costs typically associated with such technologies.

Public Safety and Advocacy: As an advocate for public safety, Kristen Thomasino is committed to combining technology and social good. By joining FITECH Consultants as Vice President of Sales, Kristen is helping advance the Smart Tech for Property Tech program, ensuring that innovative, safety-enhancing technologies reach as many people as possible across the United States.

A Step Towards a Safer Future

Kristen Thomasino expressed her excitement about her new role and the potential of the Smart Tech for Property Tech initiative:

"Safety and security are at the heart of every thriving community, and technology has the power to make us safer and more connected than ever before. I’m thrilled to join Ian Marlow and the FITECH Consultants team to bring these groundbreaking smart technologies to property owners nationwide. Together, we are not just advancing security; we are empowering communities to protect what matters most, now and in the future."

About Kristen Thomasino and The Social Good News

Kristen Thomasino is a leading advocate for social change and the founder of The Social Good News and The Social Good Magazine, platforms dedicated to highlighting stories, innovations, and initiatives that promote positive impact worldwide. Through her work, Kristen champions the intersection of technology, safety, sustainability, and social good, and is passionate about advancing projects that improve quality of life for individuals and communities.

About FITECH Consultants

FITECH Consultants is a premier technology consultancy specializing in the design and implementation of smart tech solutions for property management, security, and community safety. With a team of experts in fields ranging from cybersecurity to AI-based systems, FITECH is dedicated to providing advanced, customizable tech solutions that address the unique needs of property owners and businesses.

