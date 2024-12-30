SELVATICA ANNOUNCES NEW AND EXCITING AERIAL TOUR: SKY TRAIL

Selvatica, part of The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has announced an exciting new tour for thrill-seekers: Sky Trail.

At Selvatica, we have taken adventure to the next level. Sky Trail is an unforgettable experience, perfect for those seeking a dose of excitement and adventure in contact with nature.” — said Carlos Hernandez, General Manager of Selvatica.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selvatica, the best adventure park in Quintana Roo, located in Puerto Morelos and part of The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has announced an exciting new tour for thrill-seekers: Sky Trail ! This new adventure will take visitors through a high-adrenaline circuit, where they can pedal on suspended bicycles in the sky bike adventure in Cancun , defying gravity among the treetops.In this exhilarating aerial tour, visitors will traverse a circuit of six ziplines tour in Cancun , ride Tarzania—the only human roller coaster in Quintana Roo—and test their courage by jumping from the Bungee Swing, where they’ll experience free fall from an elevated platform surrounded by breathtaking jungle scenery. Additionally, they’ll enjoy the incredible new activity called ZipCycle, an exciting fusion of cycling and ziplining, where participants glide at high speed on suspended bicycles, feeling the freedom of soaring through the air powered by their own energy.“At Selvatica, we have taken adventure to the next level. Sky Trail is an unforgettable experience, perfect for those seeking a dose of excitement and adventure in contact with nature. We are confident that our visitors will have a fantastic time while enjoying the heights in a completely unique way. We’ll make sure they feel part of this jungle tribe and have the best experience,” said Carlos Hernández, General Manager of Selvatica.Sky Trail will be available at Selvatica starting December 28 with a special launch deal for local visitors who can enjoy the complete circuit, which lasts approximately 4 to 5 hours and includes lunch and water.Additionally, Sky Trail adheres to rigorous safety standards, following the guidelines of the ACCT (Association for Challenge Course Technology), a globally recognized authority in the challenge course and aerial adventure industry. This ensures that every aspect of the experience complies with the most advanced and up-to-date safety protocols, from equipment installation to the comprehensive training of the staff.Come and defy gravity with Sky Trail, only at Selvatica!About Selvatica:Selvatica, located in Puerto Morelos, has offered authentic adventure experiences in a natural environment since 2005. The park provides visitors tours outside their comfort zone, with a high dose of adrenaline, education, and entertainment within a 100% themed, safe, and highly personalized environment. It offers zip lines, bungee swing, ATV rides, visits to cenotes, and activities immersed in the Quintana Roo jungle. Proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence. For more information, visit www.selvatica.com.mx and www.thedolphinco.com About The Dolphin Company:For more than 29 years, The Dolphin Company, a park operator with a global presence, has provided 'The experience of a lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors in its more than 30 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States of America, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare and preservation and care for the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

ZipCycle in Selvatica - Sky Trail New Tour

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.