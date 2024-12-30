MDC says recycled live Christmas trees can improve fish, wildlife habitats

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – As the holiday season closes, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking you to donate your live Christmas tree to fish and wildlife in your area as a natural, year-round shelter.

Salvador Mondragon, MDC Fisheries Biologist, said live Christmas trees can easily be used to improve habitat in ponds, lakes, or even a backyard.

“Natural habitat is always preferred over artificial structures, and that makes Christmas trees a great option, especially when larger trees aren’t available,” he said. “But keep in mind Christmas trees won’t last long in a pond, and will usually require adding on a yearly basis.”

Mondragon said clusters of 15 to 20 trees provide better fish habitat than one or two trees. He recommends placing trees in water depths where the tops are still visible from the surface, and that will ensure that the habitat is used year-round.

“The trees will provide added brush that gives fish resting areas, shade, and places to hide from predators,” he said.

Jennifer Behnken, MDC Community Forester, said recycled Christmas trees can also be used for backyard habitat as “a special gift” for small wildlife, such as rabbits and songbirds.

After the intended purpose for Christmas festivities, the trees continue to contribute the benefit of wildlife and natural resources, said Behnken.

“Trees give back to the environment in so many ways,” she said. “They improve air and water quality while they’re alive, and after they are cut down, they provide wildlife habitat.”

Behnken said the recycled trees can also serve as shelter, cover, or provide sustenance to decomposers while returning nutrients back to the soil.

Find information about live Christmas tree uses online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NW.