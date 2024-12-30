Treace Expands Reach into High-Volume Osteotomy Market with Second MIS Osteotomy Platform, Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure

Positions Treace to Significantly Increase Share of Overall Bunion Market and Expand Surgeon Customer Base

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, today announced the limited market release and first surgical cases utilizing the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction® System and Procedure.

The Percuplasty™ System provides an instrumented, reproducible approach to 3D correction of the bunion deformity through cosmetically appealing, percutaneous incisions designed to minimize post-op pain and swelling, and help patients get back to their active lifestyles quickly. This system represents the Company’s second entry into the metatarsal osteotomy segment--the largest segment of the bunion market--currently estimated to represent approximately 70% of the 450,000 bunion surgeries performed annually in the U.S.1

“As the pioneers and leaders in 3D Bunion Correction®, we are excited to announce the limited market release of Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, the second offering in our lineup of instrumented systems designed to democratize 3D minimally invasive osteotomy surgery,” stated John T. Treace, CEO and Founder of Treace. “The Percuplasty™ System follows the limited release of the Nanoplasty™ System, providing an additional, highly differentiated solution in the large metatarsal osteotomy segment of our $5B+ US bunion market opportunity. This represents another significant milestone in our strategy to provide a comprehensive portfolio of instrumented 3D bunion systems to meet the evolving needs of surgeons and patients.”

Oliver N. Schipper MD, of Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic and a member of Treace’s Surgeon Design Team, who performed initial cases with the Percuplasty™ System, commented, “I expect Percuplasty™ will expand surgeon and patient access to the improved recovery and cosmetic benefits of percutaneous bunion surgery through its elegant instrumentation designed to precisely dial in the correction in all three planes and guide the application of fast, low-profile fixation through truly “poke hole” incisions.” Dr. Schipper continued, “For surgeons who are seeking to meet the growing patient demand for MIS bunion surgery without the complexity and steep learning curve traditionally associated with these challenging surgical approaches, the Percuplasty™ System is the new benchmark designed to deliver the user-friendly, reproducible results surgeons have come to expect from Treace.”

Full commercialization of the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction® System is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2025.

More information on Treace’s products can be found at www.treace.com

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

iData Research, Inc., 2022.



Dr. Schipper is a paid consultant for the Company.

