Bybit P2P Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Landmark Achievements and Exclusive Rewards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is stepping into the New Year with rewards on Bybit P2P . Ringing in 2025 and its 3rd anniversary, Bybit P2P is unveiling a $100,000 prize pool to commemorate their achievements in 2024. The celebration features exclusive prizes and bonuses from Dec. 27, 2024 to Jan. 17, 2025.

In addition, Bybit P2P is renewing its Super Deal perks for eligible users from now to Jan. 31, 2025. Newcomers looking to start their P2P trading journey on Bybit may get up to 99 USDT in coupons or up to 99% off the next P2P order.

A Year of Milestones

2024 proved to be a year of progress and maturity for Bybit P2P, with standout milestones across verticals. Looking forward to the new year and its 3rd anniversary, Bybit P2P has packed the celebration with opportunities to win extra P2P Coupons, USDT bonuses, and lucky draw tickets for a chance to claim a share of the $100,000 grand prize pool.

From now until Jan. 17, 2025, users may unlock winning opportunities by marking five major milestones with Bybit P2P:

Milestone 1: Daily Users ATH



In 2024, Bybit P2P hit an all-time high of 400,000 users in a single day. Charting the growth story with Bybit, new P2P users making a first-time deposit of 100 USDT or more, along with existing users who make a successful referral, will receive two lucky draw tickets.

Milestone 2: Unprecedented Trading Volume



Bybit P2P also achieved its highest-ever 24-hour trading volume at $130 million in 2024. Users who deposit 1,000 USDT or more during the event will get two lucky draw tickets for every qualifying deposit.

Milestone 3: P2P Super Deal Success



The launch of the P2P Super Deal was met with enthusiasm. The time to give back is now: Bybit P2P is giving away a lucky draw ticket for new deposits starting at just 10 USDT. Each lucky draw ticket may entitle the user to exclusive P2P Coupons.

Milestone 4: Celebrating Verified Advertisers



The dedication of Verified Advertisers was a driving force behind this year’s success. The top 50 Advertisers will receive additional bonuses of up to 100 USDT.

Milestone 5: Successful Launch of P2P Block Trade



The introduction of P2P Block Trade brought new opportunities for users looking to up their P2P trading game. The top three Block Traders with the highest trading volume will each win 500 USDT.

"The building blocks of P2P trading on Bybit are quite literally every single user. Bybit provides a trusted platform with enterprise security and safety checks, but the merchants and buyers who chose us are the real drivers of success at Bybit P2P,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. “The new year party and Bybit P2P’s ongoing Super Deal are not to be missed if you are venturing into P2P trading at Bybit.”

Bybit P2P simplifies transactions for crypto asset holders, lowering technical and financial barriers to entry in the emerging era of digital finance. With expanding features and its commitment to providing a rewarding experience for users, Bybit P2P serves a global user base, catering to the diverse trading needs of the crypto community.

To find out more about eligibility, restrictions, and ways to unlock $100,000 in rewards users can visit Bybit P2P 3rd Anniversary celebration .

