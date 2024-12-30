Global Shrimp Feed Industry Poised for 4.2% CAGR Growth, Reaching USD 6,400.0 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global shrimp feed market plays a crucial role in the expansive aquaculture industry, focusing on developing specialized feeds that promote healthy growth and sustainable practices. These feeds are meticulously designed to deliver balanced nutrition across various shrimp growth stages, ensuring optimal health and productivity.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shrimp feed industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 4,300.0 million by 2025. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % to reach a market valuation of USD 6,400.0 million by 2035.

The global shrimp feed market is an important section of the vast aquaculture industry, which includes the formulation of specialized feeds to support proper growth, and health conditions with sustainable solutions. Shrimp feed is thus formulated to provide balanced nutrition to various stages of shrimps to ensure their optimal growth and production. Internationally, Cargill, Skretting, BioMar, and Nutreco are some important players in the industry driving growth through innovative and customized feed offerings. Advances in technology address issues such as precision feeding and the use of sustainable ingredients to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

These feeds are essential for species such as Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei), which is widely cultivated and popular for its rapid growth and high potential. More recent trends include the new production technologies for advanced feed types such as extruded and liquid feeds having better nutrient profiles. Other growing trends include the integration of probiotics, prebiotics, and environmentally friendly kinds of feed. Cargill and Skretting are the two companies known for their production of scientifically-driven nutraceuticals that enhance optimum growth and better gut health, while BioMar attests to a wide range of products that target different growth stages of shrimps. It is expected that the shrimp feed industry will experience significant growth between 2025 and 2035 based on the introduction of precision nutrition approaches that will optimize growth and immune function in shrimp to combat diseases associated with farming.

Key Takeaways from the Global Shrimp Feed Market Study:

• On April 1st, 2022, BioMar finalized its acquisition of AQ1 Systems, known for its smart acoustic feeding technology for shrimp aquaculture. AQ1 Systems has been delivering advanced feeding solutions by monitoring shrimp feeding activity which helps to minimize the total feed that goes to waste. Integrating these technologies has allowed BioMar to further enhance the productivity of the overall shrimp farm through the implementation of sustainable practices.

• Cooke Inc. acquired Seajoy Seafood Corporation in 2019, which is among the leading vertically integrated shrimp farming companies across Latin America. Seajoy is a brand known for its special kind of shrimp that are produced and raised at some of the highest international standards, including Best Aquaculture Practices and Aquaculture Stewardship Council. This acquisition was a major step for Cooke as the company's seafood portfolio and footprint in the global shrimp market got wider.

“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations as well as set up innovation hubs and centers for more R&D in the shrimp feed industry will enjoy the higher consumer trust and reliability and will move up the market leadership.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Key Industry Highlights on Shrimp Feed Market

Market Growth : The shrimp feed industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising aquaculture production and increased global seafood consumption.

: The shrimp feed industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising aquaculture production and increased global seafood consumption. Demand Surge : Increasing demand for high-quality shrimp products is propelling innovations in feed formulations.

: Increasing demand for high-quality shrimp products is propelling innovations in feed formulations. Sustainable Practices : Focus on eco-friendly and sustainable feed options to meet environmental regulations and consumer preferences.

: Focus on eco-friendly and sustainable feed options to meet environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Regional Insights : Asia-Pacific dominates the market, with countries like China, India, and Vietnam as key players in shrimp farming.

: Asia-Pacific dominates the market, with countries like China, India, and Vietnam as key players in shrimp farming. Technological Advancements : Adoption of advanced feed manufacturing technologies to enhance nutrient efficiency and reduce feed wastage.

: Adoption of advanced feed manufacturing technologies to enhance nutrient efficiency and reduce feed wastage. Ingredient Diversification : Growing use of alternative protein sources, such as algae and insect meal, to reduce dependence on traditional fishmeal.

: Growing use of alternative protein sources, such as algae and insect meal, to reduce dependence on traditional fishmeal. Health Supplements : Increasing incorporation of probiotics, prebiotics, and immune-boosting additives in feed to improve shrimp health and survival rates.

: Increasing incorporation of probiotics, prebiotics, and immune-boosting additives in feed to improve shrimp health and survival rates. Economic Impact : The market's growth is significantly contributing to the economic development of aquaculture-dependent regions.

: The market's growth is significantly contributing to the economic development of aquaculture-dependent regions. Industry Challenges: High feed costs, disease outbreaks, and fluctuating raw material prices remain key challenges.



Estimated Growth Rates by Country

The table below outlines the projected Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) for the top three countries in the shrimp feed industry from 2025 to 2035. Indonesia and China lead the way with notable consumption increases:

Country CAGR (2025-2035) India 4.9% Indonesia 6.0% China 5.2%

Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Shrimp Feed sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide better feed products manufactured using improved digital technologies. Such platforms enable manufacturers to manage the production processes in real time, optimize the use of feeds to achieve maximum production, and achieve higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

Some of these leaders of the Global Food Immunomodulator market are Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods), Cargill, Skretting, Nutreco N.V., BioMar Group, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Avanti Feeds Ltd., Thai Union Group, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Biomin, De Heus Animal Nutrition, Trouw Nutrition, and Godrej Agrovet.

Get valuable insights into the Global Shrimp Feed Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Shrimp Feed industry, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2025-2035. The study categorizes valuable insights into the Global Shrimp Feed Industry based on Ingredient Type, Functionality Type, and Region Type. As per Ingredient Type, the industry has been categorized into Protein Sources, Lipids, Carbohydrates, and Additives. As per Functionality, the industry has been categorized into Growth Promotion, Disease Prevention, Colour Enhancement, Digestive Health support, Breeding and Reproduction, and Others. The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.





Key Segments of the Report

By Ingredient Type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Protein Sources, Lipids, Carbohydrates, and Additives. Binders and Stabilizers

By Functionality:

As per ingredient type, the industry has been categorized into Growth Promotion, Disease Prevention, Color Enhancement, Digestive Health support, Breeding and Reproduction, and Others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkans & Baltic Countries, and Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

French Translation

L' industrie mondiale des aliments pour crevettes a une valorisation boursière estimée à 4 300 millions USD d'ici 2025. Elle devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,2 % pour atteindre une valorisation boursière de 6 400 millions USD d'ici 2035.

Le marché mondial des aliments pour crevettes est un secteur important de la vaste industrie de l'aquaculture, qui comprend la formulation d'aliments spécialisés pour soutenir une croissance adéquate et des conditions de santé avec des solutions durables. Les aliments pour crevettes sont ainsi formulés pour fournir une nutrition équilibrée aux différents stades des crevettes afin d'assurer leur croissance et leur production optimales. Au niveau international, Cargill, Skretting, BioMar et Nutreco sont des acteurs importants de l'industrie qui stimulent la croissance grâce à des offres d'aliments innovantes et personnalisées. Les progrès technologiques abordent des problèmes tels que l'alimentation de précision et l'utilisation d'ingrédients durables pour améliorer l'efficacité tout en réduisant l'impact environnemental.

Ces aliments sont essentiels pour des espèces telles que la crevette à pattes blanches (Litopenaeus vannamei), qui est largement cultivée et appréciée pour sa croissance rapide et son potentiel élevé. Les tendances les plus récentes incluent les nouvelles technologies de production pour les types d'aliments avancés tels que les aliments extrudés et liquides ayant de meilleurs profils nutritionnels. D'autres tendances croissantes incluent l'intégration de probiotiques, de prébiotiques et de types d'aliments respectueux de l'environnement. Cargill et Skretting sont les deux sociétés connues pour leur production de nutraceutiques scientifiques qui améliorent la croissance optimale et une meilleure santé intestinale, tandis que BioMar atteste d'une large gamme de produits qui ciblent différents stades de croissance des crevettes. On s'attend à ce que le marché des aliments pour crevettes connaisse une croissance significative entre 2025 et 2035 basée sur l'introduction d'approches de nutrition de précision qui optimiseront la croissance et la fonction immunitaire des crevettes pour lutter contre les maladies associées à l'élevage.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché mondiale sur les aliments pour crevettes :

Le 1er avril 2022, BioMar a finalisé l'acquisition d'AQ1 Systems, connue pour sa technologie d'alimentation acoustique intelligente pour l'aquaculture de crevettes. AQ1 Systems propose des solutions d'alimentation avancées en surveillant l'activité d'alimentation des crevettes, ce qui permet de minimiser la quantité totale d'aliments gaspillés. L'intégration de ces technologies a permis à BioMar d'améliorer encore la productivité globale de l'élevage de crevettes grâce à la mise en œuvre de pratiques durables.

Cooke Inc. a acquis Seajoy Seafood Corporation en 2019, l'une des principales entreprises d'élevage de crevettes intégrées verticalement en Amérique latine. Seajoy est une marque connue pour son type particulier de crevettes produites et élevées selon certaines des normes internationales les plus strictes, notamment les meilleures pratiques d'aquaculture et l'Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Cette acquisition a été une étape majeure pour Cooke, car le portefeuille de produits de la mer de l'entreprise et son empreinte sur le marché mondial de la crevette se sont élargis.

« Les fabricants qui recherchent la certification et les accréditations ainsi que la création de pôles et de centres d'innovation pour davantage de R&D dans l'industrie des aliments pour crevettes bénéficieront d'une plus grande confiance et d'une plus grande fiabilité des consommateurs et progresseront dans le leadership du marché », déclare Nandini Roy Choudhury , partenaire client chez Future Market Insights .

Principaux faits marquants de l'industrie sur le marché des aliments pour crevettes

Croissance du marché : Le marché des aliments pour crevettes connaît une croissance constante, tirée par l’augmentation de la production aquacole et la consommation mondiale accrue de fruits de mer.

: Le marché des aliments pour crevettes connaît une croissance constante, tirée par l’augmentation de la production aquacole et la consommation mondiale accrue de fruits de mer. Augmentation de la demande : La demande croissante de produits à base de crevettes de haute qualité stimule les innovations dans les formulations d’aliments.

: La demande croissante de produits à base de crevettes de haute qualité stimule les innovations dans les formulations d’aliments. Pratiques durables : Mettre l’accent sur des options d’alimentation écologiques et durables pour répondre aux réglementations environnementales et aux préférences des consommateurs.

: Mettre l’accent sur des options d’alimentation écologiques et durables pour répondre aux réglementations environnementales et aux préférences des consommateurs. Aperçus régionaux : L’Asie-Pacifique domine le marché, avec des pays comme la Chine, l’Inde et le Vietnam comme acteurs clés de l’élevage de crevettes.

: L’Asie-Pacifique domine le marché, avec des pays comme la Chine, l’Inde et le Vietnam comme acteurs clés de l’élevage de crevettes. Progrès technologiques : Adoption de technologies avancées de fabrication d’aliments pour animaux afin d’améliorer l’efficacité nutritionnelle et de réduire le gaspillage d’aliments.

: Adoption de technologies avancées de fabrication d’aliments pour animaux afin d’améliorer l’efficacité nutritionnelle et de réduire le gaspillage d’aliments. Diversification des ingrédients : Utilisation croissante de sources de protéines alternatives, telles que les algues et la farine d’insectes, pour réduire la dépendance à la farine de poisson traditionnelle.

: Utilisation croissante de sources de protéines alternatives, telles que les algues et la farine d’insectes, pour réduire la dépendance à la farine de poisson traditionnelle. Compléments alimentaires : Incorporation croissante de probiotiques, de prébiotiques et d’additifs renforçant le système immunitaire dans les aliments pour améliorer la santé et les taux de survie des crevettes.

: Incorporation croissante de probiotiques, de prébiotiques et d’additifs renforçant le système immunitaire dans les aliments pour améliorer la santé et les taux de survie des crevettes. Impact économique : La croissance du marché contribue de manière significative au développement économique des régions dépendantes de l’aquaculture.

: La croissance du marché contribue de manière significative au développement économique des régions dépendantes de l’aquaculture. Défis de l’industrie : les coûts élevés des aliments pour animaux, les épidémies de maladies et les fluctuations des prix des matières premières demeurent des défis majeurs.



Taux de croissance estimés par pays

Le tableau ci-dessous présente les taux de croissance annuels composés (TCAC) projetés pour les trois principaux pays du secteur des aliments pour crevettes de 2025 à 2035. L'Indonésie et la Chine sont en tête avec des augmentations de consommation notables :

Pays TCAC (2025-2035) Inde 4,9% Indonésie 6,0% Chine 5,2%

Qui gagne ?

La dynamique concurrentielle dans le secteur des aliments pour crevettes est alimentée par l'innovation, les partenariats et la numérisation, les acteurs du marché s'adaptant constamment aux demandes changeantes des clients. Les entreprises utilisent la technologie pour fournir de meilleurs produits d'alimentation fabriqués à l'aide de technologies numériques améliorées. Ces plateformes permettent aux fabricants de gérer les processus de production en temps réel, d'optimiser l'utilisation des aliments pour atteindre une production maximale et d'atteindre une productivité plus élevée. Cela améliore les relations avec les clients et élargit le marché concurrentiel en créant des arguments de vente uniques.

Certains de ces leaders du marché mondial des immunomodulateurs alimentaires sont Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods), Cargill, Skretting, Nutreco NV, BioMar Group, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Avanti Feeds Ltd., Thai Union Group, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Biomin, De Heus Animal Nutrition, Trouw Nutrition et Godrej Agrovet.

Obtenez des informations précieuses sur le marché mondial des aliments pour crevettes :

Future Market Insights, dans sa nouvelle offre, fournit une analyse approfondie, détaillée et impartiale du marché mondial des aliments pour crevettes, présentant des données de demande historique pour les années 2019-2023 et des statistiques de prévision pour les années 2025-2035. L'étude catégorise des informations précieuses sur l'industrie mondiale des aliments pour crevettes en fonction du type d'ingrédient, du type de fonctionnalité et du type de région. Selon le type d'ingrédient, l'industrie a été classée en sources de protéines, lipides, glucides et additifs. Selon la fonctionnalité, l'industrie a été classée en promotion de la croissance, prévention des maladies, amélioration de la couleur, soutien de la santé digestive, élevage et reproduction, et autres. L'étude comprend les régions suivantes : Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe occidentale, Europe de l'Est, Balkans et Baltique, Russie et Biélorussie, Asie centrale, Asie de l'Est, Asie du Sud et Pacifique, et Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Principaux segments du rapport

Par type d'ingrédient :

Selon le type de produit, l'industrie a été classée en sources de protéines, lipides, glucides et additifs. Liants et stabilisateurs

Par fonctionnalité :

Selon le type d'ingrédient, l'industrie a été classée en promotion de la croissance, prévention des maladies, amélioration de la couleur, soutien de la santé digestive, reproduction et élevage, et autres.

Par région :

Des analyses industrielles ont été réalisées dans des pays clés d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Asie centrale, de Russie et de Biélorussie, des Balkans et des pays baltes, ainsi que du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique.

À propos de la division Alimentation et boissons de Future Market Insights :

Analyses d'experts, informations exploitables et recommandations stratégiques : l'équipe Food & Beverage de Future Market Insights aide les clients du monde entier à répondre à leurs besoins uniques en matière de veille économique. Avec un répertoire de plus de 1 000 rapports et plus d'un milliard de points de données, l'équipe a analysé avec lucidité le secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons dans plus de 50 pays pendant plus d'une décennie. L'équipe fournit des services de recherche et de conseil de bout en bout ; contactez-nous pour découvrir comment nous pouvons vous aider.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

