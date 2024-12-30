Pending Home Sales Moved Up 2.2% in November, Fourth Straight Month of Increases

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights

Pending home sales in November increased 2.2%.

Compared to one month ago, pending sales rose in the Midwest, South and West but declined in the Northeast.

Year-over-year, contract signings grew in all four U.S. regions, with the West showing the biggest jump.

Pending home sales gained 2.2% in November – the fourth consecutive month of increases and the highest level since February 2023 – according to the National Association of Realtors®. The Midwest, South and West experienced month-over-month gains in transactions, while the Northeast decreased. Year-over-year, contract signings increased in all four U.S. regions, with the West leading the pack.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI)* – a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings – advanced 2.2% to 79.0 in November. Year-over-year, pending transactions improved 6.9%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

“Consumers appeared to have recalibrated expectations regarding mortgage rates and are taking advantage of more available inventory,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Mortgage rates have averaged above 6% for the past 24 months. Buyers are no longer waiting for or expecting mortgage rates to fall substantially. Furthermore, buyers are in a better position to negotiate as the market shifts away from a seller’s market.”

Pending Home Sales Regional Breakdown

The Northeast PHSI fell 1.3% from last month to 67.8, up 5.6% from November 2023. The Midwest index increased 0.4% to 78.1 in November, up 1.6% from the previous year.

The South PHSI improved 5.2% to 94.5 in November, up 8.5% from a year ago. The West index rose by 0.5% from the prior month to 64.3, up 11.8% from November 2023.

“It appears that some markets will outperform, driven primarily by local job gains and the flow of new inventory supply,” explained Yun.

About the National Association of Realtors®

As America’s largest trade association, the National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.

NOTE: Existing-Home Sales for November will be reported on January 24, 2025. The next Pending Home Sales Index will be released on January 30, 2025. All release times are 10 a.m. Eastern. View the NAR Statistical News Release Schedule.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.

