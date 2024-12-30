Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia

This visit marks the second U.S. Navy aircraft carrier visit to Malaysia in just over a month since 2012. The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Malaysia in 1957 following Malaysia’s independence from the United Kingdom, elevating the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014.

“Malaysia is a key partner for us in the Indo-Pacific. Our visit reinforces the importance of this partnership to the United States,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE (CSG-1). “Visiting Port Klang provides us with an important and unique opportunity to collaborate with our Royal Malaysian Navy counterparts, continuing to build upon our strategic and mutually beneficial partnership, while also providing our Sailors well-deserved downtime to explore the area and build connections within the community.”

The U.S. and Malaysia cooperate closely on security matters, including counter-terrorism, maritime domain awareness, and regional stability, and participate frequently in bilateral and multilateral training, exercises and visits.

"The back-to-back visits of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and the USS Abraham Lincoln to Malaysia underscore the depth and strength of our security ties—an enduring cornerstone of the U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership,” said U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan. “Building on decades of close collaboration, we continue to bolster our security partnership and remain committed to working with Malaysia to advance our shared vision of a free, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

During their stay in Malaysia, the nearly 7,500 Sailors from CSG-1 will participate in cultural exchanges, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)-sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

“On behalf of America’s Favorite Aircraft Carrier, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the people of Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur for welcoming the Sailors of USS Carl Vinson with such enthusiasm and warm hospitality,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “We are delighted to welcome Malaysian Navy and government officials aboard Vinson, and we are grateful for the opportunity to immerse ourselves in the rich history and culture of Malaysia.”

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) one, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Two, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).

CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from CSG-1 and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70