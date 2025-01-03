Trailblazing Aviator Captain Barrington Irving to Inspire as Keynote Speaker at PBEXPO 2025

Captain Barrington Irving

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PBEXPO , the premier technology and innovation showcase presented by PartsBase ( www.partsbase.com ), is thrilled to announce Captain Barrington Irving as the keynote speaker for the 2025 event. PBEXPO 2025 will take place February 27-28 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, bringing together leaders and innovators in aviation, aerospace, and technology from around the globe.Captain Irving, a pioneering aviator, entrepreneur, and educator, made history in 2007 as the youngest person and first Black pilot to fly solo around the world. His remarkable journey—completed at the age of 23—highlighted his determination and passion for inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals. Today, he continues to break barriers and empower students through his nonprofit organization, The Flying Classroom , which merges aviation with STEM education to create unparalleled learning experiences for young minds.“We are honored to welcome Captain Barrington Irving to PBEXPO 2025,” said Founder & CEO, Robert Hammond of PartsBase. “His story of perseverance, innovation, and commitment to education embodies the spirit of PBEXPO. Attendees will undoubtedly be inspired by his vision for the future of aviation and his dedication to nurturing talent in the industry.”PBEXPO has grown to become a must-attend event for professionals in aviation, aerospace, and technology, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, education, and business development. This year’s expo will feature:• Cutting-edge technology exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in the industry.• Panel discussions and workshops led by industry leaders and experts.• Opportunities to connect with professionals from around the globe, fostering collaboration and innovation.Captain Irving’s keynote address will be a highlight of the event, as he shares insights from his historic achievements, his work with The Flying Classroom, and launch of the Barrington Irving Technical Training School ( BITTS ), his vision for integrating technology, innovation, and education to propel the aviation industry forward. Don't miss your chance to be part of the future of aviation and technology. Attendees can register for PBExpo 2025 at https://www.pbexpo.org/registration/ About PBEXPOPBEXPO, presented by PartsBase, is a premier event that bridges the gap between aviation and technology. The annual expo brings together key stakeholders to explore cutting-edge solutions and foster collaboration across the aviation, aerospace, and technology sectors. Learn more at PBEXPO’s website.About Captain Barrington IrvingCaptain Barrington Irving is a trailblazing aviator, entrepreneur, and the founder of The Flying Classroom. His work has inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in aviation and STEM fields. For more information, visit The Flying Classroom’s website and BITTS.Media Contact:Public Relationscgoldberg@partsbase.com561-953-0700

