Architectural Coatings Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach USD 107.9 Billion by 2030

The global architectural coating market is projected to reach $107.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Allied Market Research (AMR) recently published a report on the “ Architectural Coatings Market .” According to their research analysis, the market is anticipated to reach a value of $107.9 billion by 2030. This represents remarkable growth from $63.3 billion in 2020, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2030. The market research report analyzes the prime factors of the global architectural coatings industry across various segments, providing details on its size, market share, growth opportunities, trends, segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF (382 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2044 Moreover, the report offers a comprehensive look at the landscape of the architectural coatings industry, explaining the successful growth prospects to boost industry growth. Utilizing robust analytical tools such as Porter's Five Forces model or SWOT analysis, the report offers a trustworthy collection of data, statistics, and infographics, serving as a valuable source of information for stakeholders, investors, and new competitors to make well-informed decisions and achieve their business goals.The report offers insights into the key factors impacting the global architectural coatings market, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that motivate consumers to buy and help in the market's expansion. The industry's growth is attributed to a rise in powder coatings, the increased use of water-based coatings, and the thriving construction sector. However, strict regulations regarding the release of VOCs and other harmful chemicals, as well as the high manufacturing costs hamper market growth. Nevertheless, the advancement of bio-based architectural paint formulations offers profitable growth opportunities for the global architectural coatings industry in the coming year.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2044 Segmentation Analysis of the Architectural Coatings IndustryThe research report categorizes the global architectural coatings market based on resin type, function, technology, end-use industry, and region. To provide a holistic overview of the industry, the report analyzes each of these segments and offers growth drivers for each of their sub-segments. Based on resin type, the industry is segmented into urethane, polyurethane, alkyd, polyester, acrylic, epoxy, and others (PTFE & PVDF). On the other hand, the function segment is classified into stains, ceramics, varnishes, inks, paints, sealers, lacquers, primers, and powder coatings. By technology, the market is distinguished as water borne and solvent borne. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is fragmented into residential and non-residential.Analysis of Major Geographical RegionsThis research report primarily focuses on examining major regions across the globe, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America includes analyzing market trends in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Similarly, the analysis of the Europe region concentrates on the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the remaining countries in Europe. The Asia-Pacific market segment investigates trends in India, China, Japan, South Korea, and the other countries in the region. Also, the market analysis for the LAMEA region covers Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://bit.ly/3ytCDsG Recent Developments in Architectural Coatings IndustryRecent advancements in architectural coatings focus on sustainability, with an emphasis on creating low-VOC formulations and utilizing bio-based ingredients. Smart coatings that integrate IoT technology provide features such as self-cleaning abilities. The demand for antimicrobial coatings has increased due to concerns related to COVID-19. The industry's digitalization enables customization through methods such as digital printing. Ongoing enhancements in durability and performance are being made to tackle environmental issues, while improvements in application methods are boosting efficiency. These developments show the industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability in response to changing requirements and regulations.Competitive AnalysisThe report discusses major developments in the global architectural coatings industry, highlighting how leading companies are implementing various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, the introduction of new products and offerings, and the expansion of geographical areas. These strategies have led to tremendous growth in the business and consumer reach of key players.Some of the leading players mentioned in the report include:Nippon PaintsRPM International Inc.Sumter CoatingsThe Sherwin-Williams CompanyBASF SEPPG IndustriesThe Valspar CorporationAxalta CoatingsMidwest Industrial Coatings Inc.Asian PaintsTo sum up, the Allied Market Research report on the global architectural coatings market offers tailored recommendations to businesses for optimal investment options and industry leadership. 