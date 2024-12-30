Scanning for Success in Southeast Asia: GSSI Finds a New Partner

A long-standing client of the New Hampshire U.S. Commercial Service office (CS NH), Geophysical Survey Systems (GSSI), manufactures a line of ground penetrating radar for use in multiple applications. A frequent user of the U.S. Commercial Service counseling and programs, GSSI’s International Sales Manager contacted CS NH’s Director in June 2023 to explore the potential of identifying a new representative for the company in several Southeast Asian markets. The U.S. Commercial Service office in Malaysia (CS Malaysia) successfully arranged a Gold Key Service for GSSI in September 2023 which included b2b matchmaking with seven qualified partners. Additionally, CS Malaysia provided logistical support, including lodging and transportation.

In December 2023, Ms. Preston reported, “I am happy to advise that we have signed a Representative Agreement with GPS Lands! We are very excited to have them on board.” Ms. Preston additionally commented: “GSSI is pleased to be partnering with GPS Lands, a company known for bringing premium products and solutions to the Malaysian market. We feel the partnership is positioned perfectly for success. We could not have asked for a better team than at GPS Lands. We have already begun planning for our next event together in the market within the next 3 months which we both expect will generate more sales.”

GSSI advises that the relationship with GPS Lands has started strong with initial orders totaling more than $36k.