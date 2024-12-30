Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Issues Flag Order for Former President Carter
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN HONOR OF THE LATE PRESIDENT JAMES EARL CARTER, JR.
December 29, 2024
HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, for a period of 30 days starting today, December 29, 2024, to honor the life and legacy of President James Earl Carter, Jr., the thirty-ninth President of the United States, who died earlier today.
“Today Hawai‘i joins the nation and the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a leader whose life was defined by service, compassion and an unwavering commitment to justice and peace,” said Governor Green.
“President Carter’s legacy extends far beyond his time in office. His tireless efforts for human rights, global diplomacy and humanitarian causes exemplify the values of aloha that we hold so dear in Hawai‘i. Through his work, he reminded us all of the power of humility, kindness and a deep care for others.
“On behalf of the people of Hawai‘i, Jaime and I send our aloha and heartfelt condolences to the Carter ‘ohana during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that his life’s work has left an indelible mark on the world and will continue to inspire generations to come,” Governor Green said.
Flags will remain at half-staff until January 28, 2025, in accordance with the President’s proclamation. President Biden further appointed Thursday, January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States.
A link to the President’s Proclamation can be found here.
