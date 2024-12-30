Submit Release
News Search

There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,845 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks /// Possession of Narcotics & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24B2006514

TROOPER:  Daniel Arrato                     

STATION:  Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  12/29/24 at approximately 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  South Main Street / Maple Street, Randolph

VIOLATION:  Violation of Conditions of Release & Possession of Regulated Drugs - Narcotics

 

ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau                                            

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On December 29, 2024, at approximately 2259 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on S. Main Street near Maple Street in the town of Randolph, county of Orange, Vermont. While interacting with the operator, identified as Andrea L. Veroneau, 36, of Bethel, investigation determined she was actively violating her conditions of release and found to be in possession of narcotics. Veroneau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was flash cited to appear at the Orange County Superior Court on December 30, 2024 at 12:30 am and transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 12:30pm         

COURT:  Orange County

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  $200

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks /// Possession of Narcotics & Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more