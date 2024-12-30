Royalton Barracks /// Possession of Narcotics & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006514

TROOPER: Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/29/24 at approximately 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street / Maple Street, Randolph

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Possession of Regulated Drugs - Narcotics

ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On December 29, 2024, at approximately 2259 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on S. Main Street near Maple Street in the town of Randolph, county of Orange, Vermont. While interacting with the operator, identified as Andrea L. Veroneau, 36, of Bethel, investigation determined she was actively violating her conditions of release and found to be in possession of narcotics. Veroneau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was flash cited to appear at the Orange County Superior Court on December 30, 2024 at 12:30 am and transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 12:30pm

COURT: Orange County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Daniel Arrato Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks – Troop B 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032



