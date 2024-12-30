Royalton Barracks /// Possession of Narcotics & Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006514
TROOPER: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/29/24 at approximately 2259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street / Maple Street, Randolph
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Possession of Regulated Drugs - Narcotics
ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 29, 2024, at approximately 2259 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on S. Main Street near Maple Street in the town of Randolph, county of Orange, Vermont. While interacting with the operator, identified as Andrea L. Veroneau, 36, of Bethel, investigation determined she was actively violating her conditions of release and found to be in possession of narcotics. Veroneau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was flash cited to appear at the Orange County Superior Court on December 30, 2024 at 12:30 am and transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 12:30pm
COURT: Orange County
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
