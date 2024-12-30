Himax to Introduce Expanded WiseEye PalmVein Suite at CES 2025 Featuring Groundbreaking Bimodal Palm Vein and Face Authentication Technologies for Multimodal Authentication

Redefining Biometric Security for Smart Door Locks with Ultralow Power WiseEye PalmVein and Face Authentication Technologies for Rapid, Contactless, and Adaptive Identity Verification

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced the Company will introduce its expanded WiseEyeTM PalmVein suite at CES 2025, featuring groundbreaking bimodal palm vein and face authentication technologies. This game-changing, contactless, ultralow power bimodal biometric authentication is designed to enhance both security and user friendliness in smart door locks. By leveraging multiple personal biometric traits for authentication, the newly introduced solution delivers unparalleled security, seamless adaptability and a robust, user-friendly experience, ensuring authentication performance across various scenarios and environments.

The Himax WiseEye PalmVein solution, part of Himax WiseEye module business, integrates the Himax WiseEye2 AI processor, an AoS CMOS sensor, and a proven palm vein authentication algorithm. Notably, the Himax PalmVein solution has been granted PSA Certified Level 2 security certification, ensuring it meets high security standards. Featuring an ultralow power, compact, plug-and-play design, it can authenticate an individual’s identity in under 100 milliseconds, marking a breakthrough in security technology for battery-powered smart devices. Given that each person’s palm vein pattern is as unique as DNA, even among identical twins, it provides a higher level of security compared to conventional fingerprint or facial recognition. Furthermore, it consumes only a few milliwatts of power, making it ideal for battery-powered, on-device AI endpoint applications.

Himax WiseEye PalmVein offers superior accuracy and robust liveness detection, significantly reducing identity spoofing and fraud, with a FAR (False Acceptance Rate) of 1 in 1,000,000 and FRR (False Rejection Rate) below 1%. This ensures reliable performance regardless of challenges such as age, fingerprint quality, height, or lighting, which typically affect other authentication methods, such as vision and fingerprint-based systems. Additionally, PalmVein authentication offers a contactless, hygienic experience that rapidly verifies identification in under 100 milliseconds. Its industry-leading ultralow power performance extends battery life to over 9 months on just 8 AA batteries, even with regular daily use in a typical household. Since its debut in early 2024, Himax's WiseEye PalmVein technology has quickly garnered significant customer interest and been adopted by a U.S. customer for smart access control systems, with mass production underway.

During CES, Himax will showcase a live demo of the expanded WiseEye PalmVein suite with bimodal authentication, featuring palm vein and face authentication, meticulously designed to address customer demands for increased flexibility in smart door locks, regardless of environmental conditions. For example, in extremely cold environments where glove-wearing makes palm access control unfeasible, the system seamlessly adapts by enabling face recognition along with keypad input, streamlining a two-step authentication process into continuous, reliable, and enhanced security. This breakthrough in flexibility and intuitiveness demonstrates Himax leadership in biometric authentication technology, offering a versatile and secure solution for modern, battery-powered smart door locks. Furthermore, WiseEye Module's versatile, plug-and-play characteristics simplify the integration of additional personal traits, unlocking the future potential of multimodal authentication. This capability affirms security and user convenience, ensuring seamless, flexible access control across a wide range of environments and applications.

A live smart door lock demo will highlight how bimodal biometric authentication, featuring face and vein recognition, enhances security and user convenience. Don’t miss the chance to experience our groundbreaking biometrics at our booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES2025@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

