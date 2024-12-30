Anti-Caking Agents Market Thriving Worldwide Growth, Trending Business Factors and Forecast to 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Anti-Caking Agents Market Size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to further boost demand during the predicted period. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption. Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable income.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/600 Anti-caking agents are substances that are added in small quantities to meals, cosmetics, and other items to stop them from clumping and adhering. Anti-caking compounds are used to stop lumps from forming, usually in finely powdered materials. Alcohol, water, and other organic solvents can all be used to dissolve anti-caking compounds. They either absorb extra moisture or cover the powdered particles with something that repels water. Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to boost Anti-Caking Agents Market Demand during the forecast period further.Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption.Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable income. Anti-caking chemicals are used in food and beverages due to rising customer demand for takeout, fast food, and processed foods. Powered cellulose tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, polydimethylsiloxane, magnesium trisilicate, potassium aluminum silicate, and polydimethylsiloxane are a few of the commercial anti-caking substances on the market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-caking-agents-market/purchase-options In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.The major players analyzed for the global Anti-Caking Agents industry are Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Cabot Corporation (US), Agropur Ingredients (US), Huber Engineered Material, Kao Corp., IMAC Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/600 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.