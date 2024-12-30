Submit Release
Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Former President Jimmy Carter

December 29, 2024

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

"President Carter led a remarkable life centered around service to others. As a peanut farmer, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, Governor of Georgia, President of the United States, respected statesman and humanitarian, and a humble Sunday School teacher, President Carter spent his life working to make our world a better place. He was the moral conscience of a nation whose words and deeds demonstrated that the human capacity for kindness and goodness is limitless. America has lost a true model of servant leadership. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest sympathies to the Carter family."

