Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson’s Comments on the Crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216

The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on 29 December 2024. We convey our deepest condolences to the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and to the families and loved ones of those that have perished. We wish the survivors a full recovery. We are in contact with the ROK authorities and there were no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 29 DECEMBER 2024

