Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

TEXAS, December 29 - December 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter:



“Cecilia and I mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter alongside millions of Americans across the country. Our nation remains the greatest beacon of freedom and opportunity in the world because of our fearless chief executives who are our guiding force through the best and worst of times. For that, we owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States. Having led a life marked by selfless service to the American people, President Carter leaves behind a great legacy as a husband, father, naval officer, governor, and Nobel prize winner, and he will be greatly missed by many. Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family."

