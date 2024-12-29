Governor Newsom statement on passing of former President Jimmy Carter

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

“Jennifer and I join the country and the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a tireless champion for human rights and democracy whose unparalleled life of service made the world a better place.

“President Carter was a man of rare character – whose beliefs ran true and ran deep, whose moral compass never wavered. He saw the common humanity in all of us, building bridges between people of different faiths and factions abroad while working to meet the needs of those at home. Despite daunting challenges and trying times, his bright energy and spirit never faltered.

“Service was more than a career for President Carter, it was a way of life. After leaving the White House, the Carters made it their mission to advance global peace and health through the Carter Center, improving countless lives over four decades of humanitarian efforts.

“President Carter’s candor and compassion, moral leadership, and sense of duty set a standard we all should aspire to. His enduring example reminds us that we can still find common ground despite our differences.

“Our hearts are with the Carter family, their loved ones and friends, and everyone grieving this great loss.”