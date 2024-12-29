Southwest Airlines Co. 公告：關於對 Southwest Airlines Co. 董事和高層管理人員違反授信責任的持續調查，我們鼓勵投資者與 Rosen Law Firm 聯絡 – LUV

紐約, Dec. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球投資者權益律師事務所 Rosen Law Firm 宣布正在調查 Southwest Airlines Co.（NYSE: LUV）董事和高層管理人員可能違反授信責任的事件，內容有關 Southwest Airlines 的資訊科技基礎設施影響了該公司的業務、營運和股價。

若您目前持有 Southwest Airlines 的股票，請瀏覽本事務所的網站 https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10716 以取得更多資訊。 您亦可致電免費電話 866-767-3653 或電郵至 case@rosenlegal.com 與 Phillip Kim 律師聯絡。

為何選擇 Rosen Law：我們鼓勵投資者選擇在領導角色方面具有成功往績的合格律師。 通常，發布通知的律師事務所並無可相比的經驗、資源或任何有意義的同儕認可， 其中許多事務所實際上並不提出證券集體訴訟。 選擇律師需要明智。 Rosen Law Firm 在全球各地為投資者提供服務，專注於證券集體訴訟和股東代位訴訟。 Rosen Law Firm 曾針對一家中國公司發起過迄今規模最大的證券集體訴訟，並成功達成和解。 Rosen Law Firm 曾因其證券集體訴訟案件的和解數量，於 2017 年獲 ISS Securities Class Action Services 評選為排名第一的律師事務所。 自 2013 年以來，Rosen Law Firm 每年都進入該排行榜的前四名，且已為投資者追回數以億計美元的資金。 僅在 2019 年，事務所便為投資者追回了逾 4.38 億美元的資金。 2020 年，創始合夥人 Laurence Rosen 獲 law360 評選為「最佳原告律師」 (Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar)。 事務所的多位律師曾獲得 Lawdragon 和 Super Lawyers 的表彰。

