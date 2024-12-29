Kristen Thomasino Joins FITECH Consultants as Vice President of Sales

Kristen Thomasino Vice President At FITECH we are the Real Estate experts that deliver the end to end technology solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant. FITECH's Solutions & Services

The company's commitment to innovation and client success aligns perfectly with my passion for developing meaningful solutions that drive both business and industry transformation.” — Kristen Thomasino VIce President

FITECH Consultants is thrilled to welcome Kristen Thomasino as the new Vice President of Sales. Known for her innovative approach to sales strategy and her proven track record of driving growth, Kristen brings a wealth of experience to the FITECH leadership team.

Kristen Thomasino is a dynamic leader with an extensive background in sales and technology. Her career is marked by consistent success in scaling sales teams, establishing strategic partnerships, and exceeding revenue goals across diverse industries. As the VP of Sales, Kristen will spearhead initiatives to expand FITECH’s market presence, focusing on building relationships with key clients and aligning sales strategies with the company's innovative product offerings.

"I am excited to join FITECH Consultants at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Kristen Thomasino. "The company's commitment to innovation and client success aligns perfectly with my passion for developing meaningful solutions that drive both business and industry transformation."

Kristen's expertise in understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions will be instrumental as FITECH continues to expand its offerings, including Smart Tech Infrastructure, IT & Security Solutions, and Real Estate Consulting services.

For more information about Kristen Thomasino and FITECH’s leadership team, visit fitechllc.com/about-us.

