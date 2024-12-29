Ian Marlow, Carol O'Donnell, Matheen Mohamed & Kristen Thomasino Unite for the Real Estate & Construction Industry

Ian Marlow, CEO and Founder of FITECH Carol O'Donnell Vice President of Accounting & Consulting Kristen Thomasino Vice President Matheen Mohamed Vice President of Lease Administration FITECH Services & Solutions

The real estate and construction industry has needed a boost and this talented team has assembled to help American businesses win in 2025 and beyond.

Real estate and construction organizations face increasing demands that require specialized expertise.” — Ian Marlow | CEO FITECH

FITECH Consultants is leading the charge in addressing the critical needs of real estate and construction organizations by offering specialized accounting and consulting services. With the combined leadership of CEO Ian Marlow, Vice President of Accounting & Consulting Carol O'Donnell, Vice President of Lease Administration Matheen Mohamed, and Vice President of Sales Kristen Thomasino, FITECH is providing innovative solutions to augment staff and fill specialized roles across the industry.

Ian Marlow’s strategic vision continues to guide FITECH’s mission of delivering tailored support that aligns with the evolving needs of real estate and construction organizations. His commitment to operational excellence ensures clients can optimize their processes and improve overall performance. Carol O'Donnell brings unparalleled expertise in accounting and consulting, offering customized services designed to streamline financial operations and enhance decision-making. Her leadership ensures that FITECH’s clients have access to the resources and strategies needed to maintain compliance and achieve sustainable growth.

Matheen Mohamed, a seasoned expert in lease administration, plays a pivotal role in providing support services that help clients manage complex portfolios with ease. His solutions include lease abstraction, CAM reconciliation, and system migrations, ensuring seamless operations and improved accuracy.

Kristen Thomasino’s dynamic approach to sales and client engagement amplifies FITECH’s ability to connect with organizations in need of these critical services. Kristen’s extensive experience in building strategic partnerships ensures that clients receive tailored solutions that address their unique challenges.

"Real estate and construction organizations face increasing demands that require specialized expertise," said Ian Marlow. "With our team’s combined knowledge and experience, we’re uniquely positioned to provide the support and resources these industries need to succeed."

Carol O'Donnell added, "We’re here to empower our clients by filling critical gaps in their operations with world-class accounting and consulting services."

Kristen Thomasino emphasized the team’s commitment, stating, "By collaborating with our clients, we’re delivering solutions that enhance their operations and allow them to focus on growth and innovation."

FITECH Consultants continues to build trust and deliver results, ensuring real estate and construction organizations can confidently navigate the challenges of today’s market.

