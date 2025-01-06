DareeSoft Launches A.I.-powered Road Asset Management Device at 2025 TRB Annual Meeting

New ARA-30 device aims to simplify pavement condition surveys

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DareeSoft unveiled the new ARA-30, an A.I.-powered device for automating pavement condition surveys and road asset management, at the 2025 Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting taking place January 5-9 in Washington D.C.

Embedded with an A.I. chip with impressive processing power and a next-generation camera that can capture crisp-clear images even during high-speed driving and low-light conditions, the device is expected to simplify pavement condition surveys and road asset management.

DareeSoft, a South Korean start-up first emerged onto the scene when the Seoul Metropolitan Government decided to adopt the company’s Road information as a Service (RiaaS) solution in 2023, which is designed to simplify and expediate the detection of potholes and other road hazards. Seoul’s mandate was to respond to potholes with high-level intensity within 24 hours, a task that the company assists with 300 A.I. road analyzers attached to the windshield of the city’s buses and taxi cabs.

While rapidly expanding its scope of operation into twelve different cities across South Korea, the company has been investing heavily on R&D and the ARA-30 is one result of this investment. The device boasts an A.I. processing speed of 15 TOPS and a five-channel camera that drastically reduces numerous blind spots with a lens that captures clear images even while driving at over 70mph during times of low sunlight.

“Our AI Road Analyzer device is integral to our monitoring platform service. Early on, we knew we would need a dedicated device. Relying on mobile phones or other cameras simply wouldn’t have allowed us the precision and processing power we needed” says Mansik Jeong, Co-CEO of DareeSoft.

“ARA-30 opens a whole new possibility for road asset management. It simplifies pavement condition surveys while reducing costs as well. We have been pilot-testing the ARA-30 with the intention of producing Pavement Condition Index (PCI) scores for our platform and the results are promising” says Elizabeth Row Co-CEO and Head of DareeSoft’s North American office in Seattle.

DareeSoft is showcasing ARA-30 at booth number 444 during the TRB event. Co-CEO Elizabeth Row will also present on "AI Transforming Road Management: Case Studies" at the Solutions Showcase Theatre on Tuesday January 7, 2025 10:30-11:00 a.m. EST.



About DareeSoft Inc.

Established in 2020, Dareesoft specializes in providing instant road information as a service (RiaaS) for public agencies and road engineering firms that seek accurate and affordable pavement condition survey and road asset management solutions. Public Procurement Service, the public procurement body of the South Korean government, has certified the company’s solution as an “Innovative Product” in 2021 after successful testing on the airstrips of Jeju International Airport. With a vision to bridge technology and road safety, Dareesoft is now expanding overseas with pilot projects running in six different countries.

To learn more, visit https://dareesoft.com

