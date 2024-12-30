Parent Heart Watch Celebrates Milestones in Youth Heart Safety

The Get Charged Up! program empowers schools and youth-serving organizations to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies.

Expansion of Get Charged Up Program and Passage of HEARTS Act of 2024

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parent Heart Watch (PHW), the leading national organization solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and death, proudly announces the continued expansion of its Get Charged Up ! program, launched in 2017, alongside the passage of the HEARTS Act of 2024.The HEARTS Act not only marks significant progress in advancing youth heart safety but validates the historic commitment Parent Heart Watch has made since 2005 to elevating education, prevention, and life-saving action to protect young hearts.A Lifesaving Program: Get Charged Up!Since 2017, the Get Charged Up! program has empowered schools and youth-serving organizations to create a culture of preparedness and response for cardiac emergencies. The program has already achieved remarkable impact, including:Impact to Date:• Equipped organizations with written Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERPs), ensuring staff and volunteers are prepared to act when seconds matter, which, for the majority of organizations, was their first documented plan.• Distributed 180 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) across 41 states, with 33% of participants gaining AED access for the first time.• Protected over 162,000 hearts through program implementation.• Supporting 22 organizations currently completing the program, including schools, youth sports teams, and daycare programs.Program Components:• Mentorship and Support: Providing ongoing guidance from onboarding to sustained implementation of CERPs.• CERP Templates and Tools: Developed in partnership with an American Heart Association National Task Force, these resources ensure readiness through CPR/AED training, communication strategies and emergency drills.• AED Distribution: Supplying life-saving AEDs and accessories to organizations that implement and practice comprehensive cardiac emergency response protocols.“Through Get Charged Up!, we’re equipping communities with the tools they need to prevent the tragedy of sudden cardiac death in children and young adults. Every AED installed and every person trained is a step closer to saving lives,” said Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch.A Legislative Win: The HEARTS Act of 2024The HEARTS Act of 2024, recently signed into law by President Biden, represents a monumental step in advancing youth heart health. The Act establishes a federal grant program to support:• The development of risk assessment tools for identifying youth at risk of SCA.• Public education campaigns to help recognize symptoms and respond to cardiac emergencies.• Expanded access to AEDs and CPR training in schools and communities.“The HEARTS Act underscores the importance of a national commitment to youth heart safety,” Lopez-Anderson added. “This funding will amplify efforts to educate, equip, and empower individuals to act during cardiac emergencies, aligning perfectly with our mission.”Join the MissionTogether, we can make a difference in youth heart safety. Parent Heart Watch calls on communities, schools and individuals to support programs like Get Charged Up! and advocate for the HEARTS Act implementation to prevent the preventable and save young lives.For more information about Parent Heart Watch and its initiatives, visit ParentHeartWatch.org.About Parent Heart WatchParent Heart Watch (PHW) is the only national organization solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death through education, advocacy, and driving systemic change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.