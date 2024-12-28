BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 3, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.04900 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.05000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.10900 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.05952 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.15917 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.12541 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.29662 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $0.23475 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.03416 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.03700 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.22383 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.28396 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.18565 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW $0.42274 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.05500 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.14337 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.07400 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.07500 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO $1.02645 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.09041 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.07600 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.04000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.23945 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.20771 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.21989 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.24747 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.19520 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.11743 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.08156 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.19235 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW $0.39601 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U $0.28034 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.32838 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.07900 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM $0.13259 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.06900 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.11900 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.11400 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.07965 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD $0.44364 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG - iShares China Index ETF XCH $0.28008 iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $0.10358 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN $0.13774 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.13015 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.06875 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.38349 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.35635 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.08200 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.05729 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.10155 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.10400 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA $0.01212 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV - iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR $0.30154 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.05851 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.04088 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.10059 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.11200 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.17678 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC $0.38513 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U $0.26907 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF $0.40522 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U $0.28308 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.17440 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH $0.17067 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.24014 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM $0.51827 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC $0.76683 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.17020 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.27522 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.18245 iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $0.14663 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU $0.16462 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP $0.30789 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.24120 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.11000 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.48237 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.33700 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.47127 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.14200 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.07500 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.04900 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD $0.09773 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.03900 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI $1.11079 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.18425 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK - iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.07300 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC $2.48738 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.08300 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.07892 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.08200 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.24038 iShares India Index ETF XID $0.06560 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.12675 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.24657 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.42901 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.14043 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT - iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU - iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.06200 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.00541 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC $0.20318 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U $0.14195 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.13159 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH $0.17831 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI $0.41032 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML $0.28753 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM $0.64426 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.13249 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.11595 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.29096 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.20328 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.25560 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW $0.68309 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY $0.40031 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.06600 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.05300 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.11162 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ $0.07634 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU $0.05173 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U $0.03614 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB - iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.13855 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.04700 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.07300 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.05781 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.08372 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA $0.29837 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM $0.30109 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.06000 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.11700 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.26814 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.18733 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.05954 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC $0.43620 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH $0.36311 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP $0.38470 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC $0.13887 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.10570 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.04700 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.13547 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.18687 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.13056 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU $0.23897 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.10445 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.25785 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.34258 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.23934 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.04000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.18022 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS $0.31830 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U $0.22480 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC $0.10929 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U $0.07635 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.10304 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.15910 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.08100 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.21240 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.14839 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.13728 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD $0.58305



(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

