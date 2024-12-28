BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Submit Release
TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 3, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.04900
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.05000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.10900
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.05952
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL -
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C -
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.15917
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.12541
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.29662
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $0.23475
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.03416
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.03700
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.22383
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.28396
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.18565
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW $0.42274
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.05500
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.14337
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.07400
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.07500
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO $1.02645
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.09041
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.07600
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.23945
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.20771
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.21989
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.24747
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR -
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C -
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.19520
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.11743
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.08156
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.19235
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW $0.39601
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U $0.28034
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.32838
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.07900
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM $0.13259
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.06900
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.11900
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.11400
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.07965
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD $0.44364
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG -
iShares China Index ETF XCH $0.28008
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $0.10358
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN $0.13774
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.13015
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.06875
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.38349
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.35635
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.08200
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.05729
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.10155
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.10400
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA $0.01212
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV -
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR $0.30154
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.05851
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.04088
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.10059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.11200
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.17678
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC $0.38513
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U $0.26907
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF $0.40522
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U $0.28308
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.17440
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH $0.17067
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.24014
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM $0.51827
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC $0.76683
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.17020
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.27522
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.18245
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $0.14663
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU $0.16462
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP $0.30789
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.24120
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.11000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.48237
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.33700
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.47127
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.14200
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.07500
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.04900
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD $0.09773
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.03900
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI $1.11079
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.18425
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK -
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.07300
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC $2.48738
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.08300
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.07892
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.08200
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.24038
iShares India Index ETF XID $0.06560
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.12675
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.24657
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.42901
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.14043
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT -
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU -
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.06200
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.00541
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC $0.20318
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U $0.14195
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.13159
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH $0.17831
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI $0.41032
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML $0.28753
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM $0.64426
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.13249
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.11595
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.29096
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.20328
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.25560
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW $0.68309
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY $0.40031
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.06600
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.05300
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.11162
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ $0.07634
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU $0.05173
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U $0.03614
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB -
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.13855
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.04700
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.07300
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.05781
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.08372
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA $0.29837
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM $0.30109
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.06000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.11700
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.26814
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.18733
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.05954
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC $0.43620
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH $0.36311
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP $0.38470
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC $0.13887
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.10570
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.04700
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.13547
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.18687
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.13056
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU $0.23897
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.10445
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.25785
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.34258
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.23934
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.18022
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS $0.31830
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U $0.22480
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC $0.10929
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U $0.07635
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.10304
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.15910
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.08100
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.21240
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.14839
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.13728
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD $0.58305


(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


Distribution channels: IT Industry


