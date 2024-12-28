U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector and partners urge against illegal border crossing during holiday winter months

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, in coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement, urges caution and emphasizes the severe dangers associated with illegal border crossings during the winter holiday season.

Winter months bring freezing temperatures. Migrants attempting to cross the border illegally face life-threatening conditions, including exposure to extreme cold, which can result in hypothermia, frostbite, or even death. The border region encompasses unforgiving terrain including deserts, mountains and remote wilderness areas that become especially hazardous during the winter.

Additionally, increased holiday travel leads to heavy traffic on highways near the border, significantly increasing the risk of vehicle accidents involving migrants.

“Crossing the border illegally is never safe, but the risks are even greater during the winter months,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “We want to prevent unnecessary tragedies and remind people that these routes are controlled by transnational criminal organizations that exploit vulnerable individuals.”

U.S. Border Patrol and its partner agencies also emphasize that transnational criminal organizations exploit migrants during smuggling operations for profit and frequently abandon migrants leaving them in perilous, life-threatening situations. In Fiscal Year 2024, El Paso Sector saw 176 migrants who died because of illegal smuggling schemes.

"The difficult and dangerous conditions that occur at this time of year are exactly what criminal organizations use to exploit migrants who are desperately seeking safety and shelter. This often leads to migrants finding themselves in an even more dangerous situation; victims trapped in a human trafficking ring who have now lost their freedom." said Bernalillo County, New Mexico District Attorney Sam Bregman.

“Human smugglers prey on individuals who find themselves in precarious and desperate situations,” said Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens. “Unfortunately, migrants who place their faith in these deceitful individuals often face dire consequences, which can lead to severe injuries or even tragic loss of life. HSI is unwavering in our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies to address this urgent and heart-wrenching issue. Our mission is to collaboratively develop thoughtful and practical solutions prioritizing the safety of those seeking a better future along the border, ultimately working to save lives and protect vulnerable individuals. Collaborating with our partners also significantly improves the accuracy of our targeting strategies aimed at human smugglers.”

"Organized crime networks often prey on vulnerable individuals, and unfortunately migrants are particularly at risk. These criminals exploit their desperation, subjecting them to violence, theft, and other forms of abuse,” said FBI El Paso Field Office Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales. "As a community, we must all remain proactive in preventing these tragedies and stand together to protect those in need and send a strong message that these crimes and abuse are not tolerated. The FBI is endeavored and committed to supporting our law enforcement partners in combatting organized crime and human trafficking, and we remain steadfast in our mission to serve and protect all members of our community—both residents and those passing through."

Those seeking to enter the United States are urged to pursue lawful pathways and contact appropriate authorities or organizations for assistance.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity or potential smuggling operations to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509 or through our WhatsApp (915) 314-8194.