Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Behalf of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 31, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Customers Bancorp, Inc. ("Customers Bancorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: CUBI) securities between March 1, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 12, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Carla Leibold, had been terminated “for ‘cause’ under her employment agreement for violating Company policy.” However, later that month, the Company amended this description to state that her termination “was a separation by mutual agreement” and that Ms. Leibold would be paid $2.5 million in “post-employment compensation.”

On this news, Customer Bancorp’s stock price fell $2.40, or 4.9%, to close at $46.62 on April 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 8, 2024, the Federal Reserve Board announced the execution of an enforcement action with Customers Bancorp, Inc., and Customers Bank stating that the most recent inspection of Customers Bancorp “identified significant deficiencies related to the Bank's risk management practices and compliance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering.”

On this news, Customer Bancorp’s stock price fell $7.22, or 13.3%, to close at $47.01 per share on August 8, 2024.

That same day, after market hours, Customer Bancorp disclosed a consent order by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Banking and Securities, Bureau of Bank Supervision, which stated that deficiencies within the Company “give the Bureau reason to believe that the Bank had engaged in unsafe or unsound banking practices relating to BSA/AML Requirements[.]”

On this news, Customer Bancorp’s stock price fell $1.08, or 2.3%, to close at $45.93 per share on August 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices; (2) as a result, it was not in compliance with its legal obligations, which subjected it to heightened regulatory risk; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

